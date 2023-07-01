Graduations are over, kids are out of school, and it’s supposed to be a month of celebration with the first day of summer and vacation planning in full speed. When it was all said and done June wasn’t quite what we expected with chilly temperatures dominating part of the month and summer-like conditions coming at different intervals.
June began with temperatures in the 80s but that quickly vanished with a week of temperatures in the 70s. I had high hopes of precipitation coming in above average, but despite heavy showers, thunderstorms, damaging winds and some hail in the outskirts later in the month, we still couldn’t get above average in the rainfall department.
The first six months of 2023 were all below average with our total through the end of June being 14.57 inches compared to an average of 20.09 inches, so we are currently showing a deficit of 5.52 inches.
The last month that Cumberland was above normal in precipitation was November 2022. Much of the region and the Atlantic Coast continued to deal with rain and cooler temperatures throughout much of June. If the weather wasn’t bad enough, we had to withstand smoke and poor air quality from the forest fires in Canada for several days of the month. Severe thunderstorms ripped through the county during the last week rocking parts of the area with some impressive hail and damaging winds. I’m certainly looking for a better July.
Hurricane season got off to a quick start with Tropical Storms Arlene, Bret and Cindy all coming to life before fizzling out over open waters. Next on the list are Don, Emily, Franklin, Gert and Harold. Hurricane season runs through the end of November.
Hefty thunderstorms near the end of the month failed to push rainfall totals over average. Total precipitation for June was 3.57 inches which is .30 inches below the average of 3.87. The maximum temperature for the month was 92 degrees and the minimum was a chilly 45 degrees. The average maximum temperature for June was 79.5 while the average minimum was 54.6.
If you thought June was cooler than last year, you were exactly right. Look at the difference in the average maximum and minimum temperature for June 2022. The average maximum temperature for last year was 86.3 degrees and the minimum average was 59.4 degrees. The temperature profile for June found just one day reaching into the 90s, 12 days climbed into the 80s, 15 days were in the 70s, and two days failed to make it out of the 60s. Heavy thunderstorms, damaging winds, hail and a heavy dose of Canadian smoke clogging our beautiful mountains and reducing air quality as well as visibility were all noted during the month.
The Climate Prediction Center is forecasting both temperatures and precipitation to average above normal during the month of July. The 90-day outlook for July, August and September indicates above average temperatures and precipitation could be average, above or below normal.
Undoubtedly we’re going to see a lot of thunderstorm activity so I thought it would be a good time to talk about lightning and some of the facts and myths associated with it.
Myth: If you’re caught outside during a thunderstorm, you should crouch down to reduce your risk of being struck.
Fact: Crouching doesn’t make you any safer outdoors. Run to a substantial building or hardtopped vehicle. If you are too far to run to one of these options, you have no other good alternative. You are not safe anywhere outdoors.
Myth: If outside in a thunderstorm, you should seek shelter under a tree to stay dry.
Fact: Being underneath a tree is the second leading cause of casualties.
Myth: If thunderstorms threaten while you are outside playing a game, it is OK to finish it before seeking shelter?
Fact: Many lightning casualties occur because people do not seek shelter soon enough. No game is worth death or life-long injuries. Seek proper shelter immediately if you hear thunder. Adults are responsible for the safety of children.
Myth: If it’s not raining or there aren’t clouds overhead, you’re safe from lightning.
Fact: Lightning often strikes more than three miles from the center of a thunderstorm, far outside the rain or thunderstorm cloud. “Bolts from the blue” can strike 10-15 miles from the thunderstorm.
Myth: If trapped outside and lightning is about to strike, I should lie flat on the ground.
Fact: Lying flat increases your chance of being affected by potentially deadly ground current. If you are caught outside in a thunderstorm, you should keep moving toward a safe shelter.
Lightning is very dangerous and you should do your best not to get caught in a dangerous situation.
The summer of 2023 is in full swing as many of us prepare to hit the road and head toward our favorite vacation spot. Whether it’s the beach, a backpacking trip, floating on the river, or perhaps just relax at your favorite campground, be safe and be sure to relax and enjoy!
