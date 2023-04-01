After a long wait, winter is finally over or at least according to the calendar. I am not a fan of winter and I’m always glad to see the longer days and of course the many flowering trees that are now in bloom and it won’t be long until the leaves will be returning to the trees.
Spring has always been a favorite of mine as I look back through my childhood and remember some great times with my Dad and Troop 16 Boy Scouts. Dad and I spent lots of time plying the waters of West Virginia and here locally, trying to catch the biggest trout in the stream. I can clearly remember Dad and I lined up along the bank of Evitts Creek awaiting the sun to come up so that we could begin the first official day of trout season. At least 50 fishermen started pulling out the trout right and left and boy was that a lot of fun. Our travels took Dad and I to Trout Run and Trout Pond and some other places that were stunning and we had good results.
Spring also signaled the semi-annual trip to Smoke Hole with the Scouts. We always had a blast checking out the local caves after a strenuous two-mile walk up to Eagle Rock. Numerous caves lined the cliffs and in we went to see some of Mother Nature’s handiwork. Probably the worst trip to Smoke Hole was March 1969 when we enjoyed a beautiful, warm, spring day only to wake up Sunday morning with a foot of snow on our tents. We were cold, wet and short on supplies and our parents were unable to drive in to get us so it was survival 101 until the next day. Those memories will last forever.
The United States Department of Commerce, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the National Weather Service recently presented the Golden-Thomas Family with the Family Heritage Award for serving 75 or more years as cooperative weather observers.
Kevin Witt from National Weather Service in Sterling, Virginia, made the trip Cumberland recently to present this coveted award. My grandfather, Robert R. Golden, began this journey in 1947 until he retired in 1963 from the city. At that time my brother Keith Thomas took over the reins for a couple of years while attending college and in 1965 I became the official weather observer. The rest my friends is history as we enter our 77th year this July.
The award read, “Presented in honor of Thomas Jefferson’s vision of a nationwide network of weather observers, with deep appreciation to your family members past and present for their priceless gift of temperature and precipitation observations. Your family exceptionally faithful record of more than 75 years from one location, is truly an irreplaceable national resource, one that is a vital element to our nation’s climate program.” It was signed by Kenneth E. Graham, director of the National Weather Service.
March’s weather was out of control from the very first day until the end of the month. Mountains of rain and snow pelted the west causing unbelievable problems and, of course, March is a major tornado month and parts of the country have been decimated by fierce tornadoes, particularly in Mississippi and neighboring states.
Locally, it’s been a normal month. Wind, wind and more wind just didn’t seem to stop the entire month. What little bit of snow we measured was gone very quickly and even 6 inches of Western Maryland snow melted in a couple of days.
Total precipitation for March totaled 2.72 inches, which is .70 inches below our normal of 3.42 inches. March was the third consecutive month that our precipitation continued to be below normal. The maximum temperature reached a balmy 77 degrees while our low slipped to a cold 17 degrees. The average maximum temperature was 54.5 degrees and the average minimum temperature came in at 31.1 degrees.
Snow lovers got the short end of the stick with a paltry .8 inches of snow being measured. Water in streams and rivers looked good at month’s end with some decent rain and melting snow contributing to the wealth of water in the area.
Here’s a breakdown of temperatures for March. Two days climbed into the 70s, 10 days were in the 60s, eight days remained in the 50s, eight days in the 40s and three days failed to get out of the 30s.
Here’s a quick look at the spring forecast for the entire nation. Above-average temperatures are favored for much of the southern and eastern half of the United States. For April through June, the greatest chance for above-normal temperatures exists from the Southern High Plains eastward toward Florida and northward along the East Coast. Below-average temperatures are predicted for the central Great Basin and the northern Plains. NOAA forecasters predict above-average precipitation this spring across the Great Lakes, Ohio Valley and into parts of the mid-Atlantic and Northeast.
Next month Weatherwise will review tornado safety tips. Until then, relax and enjoy!
