Much of October was marked with dry weather and pleasant days until the last week of the month when the weather got a little cranky and socked the region with cool temperatures and a pesky fog and drizzle, dampening many activities.
After a three-year hiatus, the Halloween parade was back on the street and welcomed by many as we continue to try to get back to normal.
Probably the most noticeable thing for the month was lack of rainfall. Once again we were looking at a huge deficit until heavy rain arrived to boost the numbers the last few days of the month. The last three days produced 1.04 inches of rain, but prior to that only .80 inches had fallen on the Queen City. Rainfall for the month totaled 1.84 inches, which is 0.73 inches below the average 2.57 inches.
The maximum temperature was a summer-like 84 degrees and the minimum was a cool 40 degrees. The average maximum temperature for the month was 70.8 degrees and the average minimum was 51.3 degrees. Temperatures for October were in the 80s on five days, 12 days were in the 70s, 10 days remained in the 60s and four days failed to climb out of the 50s. Fog was noted on 16 days but other than that October was a quiet month.
The latest forecast from the NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center for November calls for temperatures to lean above average while precipitation is forecast to be slightly above.
The 90-day outlook, which covers November, December and January, calls for temperatures to be above normal and precipitation could average above, below or about average. Remember these are outlooks only and we all know how quick patterns can change in the world of weather. Don’t put away your snow shovels and salt, winter weather is always interesting in Western Maryland.
Above-average temperatures are favored across the South and most of the eastern United States as La Nina climate conditions have emerged for the second winter in a row, according to the Climate Prediction Center. The 2021 winter outlook extends from December through February 2022.
Wetter-than-average conditions are anticipated across portions of the Northern U.S., primarily in the Pacific Northwest, northern Rockies, Great Lakes, Ohio Valley and western Alaska. NOAA experts also continue to monitor the widespread, ongoing drought that has persisted across much of the western half of the country since late last year, keeping a close eye on the Southwest region.
Temperature outlook
Warmer-than-normal conditions are most likely across the Southern tier of the U.S. and much of the Eastern U.S., with the greatest likelihood of above-average temperatures in the Southeast.
Below-average temperatures are favored for southeast Alaska and the Pacific Northwest eastward to the northern Plains.
The Upper Mississippi Valley and small areas of the Great Lakes have equal chances for below-, near- or above-average temperatures.
Precipitation outlook
The Pacific Northwest, northern Rockies, Great Lakes and parts of the Ohio Valley and western Alaska have the greatest chances for wetter-than-average conditions.
Drier than-average conditions are favored in south-central Alaska, southern California, the Southwest, and the Southeast.
About NOAA’s seasonal outlooks
NOAA’s seasonal outlooks provide the likelihood that temperatures and total precipitation amounts will be above -, near- or below average and how drought conditions are anticipated in the months ahead. The outlook does not project seasonal snowfall accumulations as snow forecast are generally not predictable more than a week in advance. NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center updates the three-month outlook each month. The next extended outlook will be available Nov. 19.
Tropical activity slowed during October with a weak storm named Wanda closing out the official list of names with a few weeks to go to close out the season at the end of November. Forecasters were right on target calling for another active tropical season this year. Even though October was quiet, we must keep our guard up as we move toward the end of the season. Remember the remnants of Hurricane Juan caused major flooding in November 1985.
Leaf peepers were a little disappointed this year as our normal explosion of fall colors failed to be as good as we’re accustomed to. Once again warm weather played a role in keeping the colors from being brilliant as usual. Here we are in November and the trees still have lots of their leaves and many are still full of green leaves. Veteran forester Bernie Zlomek commented to me that he’s never seen leaves still on the trees at this late time of the year.
Thanksgiving and Christmas are rapidly approaching with many things to get done before then. As always, I encourage you to relax and enjoy, slow down and wrap yourself in the warmth of the season. See you in December.
Tim Thomas is a graduate of Fort Hill High School and has been affiliated with the National Weather Service since 1965.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.