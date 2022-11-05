October came in on a rainy note courtesy of the remnants from Hurricane Ian. We got a decent soaking rain from Ian but thankfully that was it.
The month started out on the chilly side sending me on a hunt for my sweatshirts and jackets but those cool nights and sunny days helped to produce a much better array of fall colors as opposed to the last few years.
What a variety of weather we saw in the month. Get up in the morning and the heat would be on and by late afternoon the air-conditioning decided to come on to cool us from a strong autumn sun. A beautiful day greeted the Weatherwise crew as we worked our way into the streets of Oakland to view the annual Autumn Glory Parade. Partly sunny skies and temperatures near 70 degrees prevailed for much of the parade.
On another visit to a band competition in Spring Mills, West Virginia, temperatures flirted with the 70-degree mark under brilliant blue skies and despite a rainy start in the Queen City, the annual Halloween parade was a huge success as the rain stopped and mild temperatures prevailed throughout the evening. As for the Homecoming game, spectators enjoyed the annual battle as Fort Hill and Allegany locked horns for the 100th time and once again we were treated to a sun kissed stadium where the temperature topped out at a warm 65 degrees.
Total precipitation for October was 2.17 inches compared to a normal of 2.82 inches so we were below average by .65 of an inch. Had it not been for the 1.54 inches we received from Ian, precipitation would have really suffered in October. The maximum temperature was a pleasant 78 degrees while the minimum came in at a frosty 32 degrees.
The average maximum temperature for the month was 65.8 degrees and the average minimum was 39.6 degrees. The temperature breakdown for October saw 11 days reach into the 70s, 14 days were in the 60s and six days failed to get out of the 50s. Frost appeared on numerous mornings, light snow fell in the higher elevations, fog was observed on eight days and overall the month was really nice.
The Climate Prediction Center has released the prediction for November and it looks as though temperatures will be above average while precipitation once again could be below normal. The outlook for the months of November, December and January are too close to call, meaning temperatures and precipitation could average above normal, below normal or about average.
This year La Nina returns for the third consecutive winter, driving warmer temperatures for the Southwest and along the Gulf Coast and Eastern Seaboard, according to NOAA’s U.S. Winter Outlook.
Temperature• The greatest chance for warmer-than-average conditions are in western Alaska, and the Central Great Basin and Southwest extending through the Southern Plains.
• Warmer-than-average temperatures are also favored in the southeastern U.S. and along the Atlantic Coast.
• Below-normal temperatures are favored from the Pacific Northwest eastward to the Western Great Lakes and the Alaska Panhandle.
Precipitation• Wetter-than-average conditions are most likely in western Alaska, the Pacific Northwest, northern Rockies, Great Lakes and Ohio Valley.
• The greatest chances for drier-than- average conditions are forecast in portions of California, the Southwest, the southern Rockies, southern Plains, Gulf Coast and much of the Southeast.
• The remainder of the U.S. falls into the category of equal chances for below-, near- or above-average seasonal precipitation.
Let’s look at the maps and get somewhat of a prospective for Allegany County. The edge of the above-normal temperature line stops just to the east of the county. Above-normal precipitation begins to the west of Garrett County, slicing through northwestern West Virginia and Pennsylvania and continuing through the Great Lakes region. Basically that’s why our winter outlook indicates that both temperatures and precipitation could be below-, near- or above-average. The outlook does not project seasonal snowfall accumulations as snow forecasts are generally not predictable more than a week in advance.
November is starting out rather mild so that gives us the opportunity to get outside and enjoy Mother Nature. Thanksgiving is right around the corner and before you know it, the sights and sounds of Christmas will be everywhere. It’s been a hectic fall, so just relax and enjoy and Weatherwise will return in December to bring you up on all the happenings in the world of weather. See you next month!
Tim Thomas is a graduate of Fort Hill High School and has been affiliated with the National Weather Service since 1965.
