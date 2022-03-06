Remember this old commercial from way back when? “Plop, plop, fizz, fizz, oh what a relief it is.”
Relief is exactly what I felt when I was ripping off the month of February and looking at March on my calendar. December, January, February — our worst three wintry months — were cold and relatively dry, but as we all know March can sometimes be really cantankerous and drop a lot of snow and even have bitter cold weather. March checked in like a lamb this year under sunny skies and temperatures near 60. The old adage claims that if March comes in like a lamb, it will probably go out as a lion. Oh well, time will tell.
Looking back across the month of February, there was little snow, temperatures remained above zero, there was an abundance of wind, a touch of freezing rain here in the Queen City, some high water, but the biggest thing we noticed was the days are now much longer than just a few weeks ago. A return to daylight saving time on March 13 will put a smile on many faces as we no longer have to face those long winter nights.
Precipitation for February totaled 2.84 inches, compared to an average of 2.37 inches, so we were .47 inches above average. Total snow was a paltry .3 of an inch. Not much shoveling required this February. The maximum temperature was a warm 68 degrees while our minimum came in at a chilling 7 degrees. The average maximum temperature for February was 47.1 degrees and the average minimum was 20 degrees. Temperature were milder in February with six days climbing into the 60s, six days saw temps in the 50s, eight days remained in the 40s, seven days were in the 30s, and one day failed to get out of the 20s.
The latest predictions and outlooks have been updated from the Climate Prediction Center. March looks as though temperatures will remain above normal and precipitation may be slightly above average. The outlook for the next 90 days calls for temperatures to remain above normal while precipitation is too close to call and could be above, below or about average.
As we enter March, the atmosphere begins to fight the struggle between warm and cold and sometimes those results can produce tornado activity. Let’s take a moment to review the difference between a tornado watch and a tornado warning.
A tornado watch means that you need to be prepared. Tornadoes are possible in and near the watch area. Be ready to act quickly if the National Weather Service issues a warning or you suspect a tornado is approaching. Watches are issued by the Storm Prediction Center for counties where tornadoes may occur. The watch area is typically large, covering numerous counties or even states.
When a tornado warning is issued you need to take action. A tornado has been sighted or indicated by weather radar. There is imminent danger to life and property. Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a shelter. Avoid windows. If you are in a mobile home, a vehicle or outdoors, move to the closet shelter and cover your head to avoid flying debris. Don’t forget your pets if time allows. Sheds and storage buildings are not safe. Being in a vehicle during a tornado is not safe. The best course of action is to drive to the closet shelter. If you are unable to make it to a safe shelter, either get down in your car and cover your head or abandon your car and seek shelter in a low lying area such as a ditch or ravine.
Warnings typically encompass a much smaller area, around the size of a city or small county. Warnings are issued when a tornado is spotted on the ground or identified by a forecaster on radar.
Another tool to help us be safe is the wireless emergency alerts that are displayed on cellphones at the given time. Tornadoes are few and far between in Western Maryland but we all saw the power and destruction of an F-4 tornado that snaked its way through Frostburg and Clarysville, crossing I-68 ripping up parts of Dans Mountain before dissipating.
The odds that another tornado will slam Western Maryland are pretty small but your vacation or business travels might take you to an area of concern so you must remember to do what you need to do to remain safe.
Its been a tough couple of years and most are anxious to go to their favorite vacation spot this summer. If all goes well, I’ll be returning to the Eastern Shore to enjoy the beach! Until next month, relax and enjoy!
Tim Thomas is a graduate of Fort Hill High School and has been affiliated with the National Weather Service since 1965.
