Not to put too fine a point on it, but I think we can all agree that 2020 was pretty much an unrelieved nine-alarm dumpster fire. It was with universal relief that we all celebrated the advent of the year 2021, looking forward to better days, more hopeful news, the dawning of a brighter world.
In the first two weeks of 2021 we have seen record high COVID-19 cases in the U.S., accompanied by the inevitable correlation of record high deaths; an outgoing presidential administration which has tried by hook or by crook to overturn the legal results of a free and fair election; and the storming of the U.S. Capitol building by a mob.
Can we have 2020 back, please?
It is up to us to see that 2021 does not continue on its suicidal trajectory, that we find a way to make this New Year happier and more hopeful than the last.
We here in Allegany County have suffered through a season of dreadful COVID numbers, a season when it seemed like our cases would never decrease. We have watched friends, relatives and neighbors endure the symptoms of this pernicious virus and our hospital fill up with its helpless victims. As in medical facilities across America, our local front-line personnel have waged a valiant struggle to bring patients the care they need, risking their own health, exhausting body and spirit to fulfill their Hippocratic Oaths. It has been a time of testing such as America has never before witnessed, and we can only hope never will again.
Yet the cavalry has arrived: the vaccine is here!
It would be premature for us to be dancing in the streets, but an end to our long national nightmare is in sight!
There will be time for recriminations later, if they are warranted, on how the pandemic response was handled — or wasn’t. No doubt the next years will bring more than their share of hindsight and Monday-morning quarterbacking — and so they should. Pandemics such as COVID-19 are, tragically, an inevitable part of our planet’s future, and we need to learn how to face and defeat them as expeditiously, and thoroughly as humanly possible. But all of that postmortem examination is for when we have cleared the final hurdles and vanquished this mindless but determined foe.
Despite the hallelujah of the coming vaccine (and remember, vaccines don’t save lives — VACCINATIONS do, so GET VACCINATED when your turn comes!) it is far too early for us to let down our guard! Those practices which we know are most effective at combating COVID-19 must still be done: the social distancing, the mask-wearing, the hand-washing, not gathering in large social groups, staying home as much as possible, disinfecting surfaces and all the rest. It’s critical that we not get cocky and leave those rituals behind out of premature relief.
Yes, we’re all sick of it. At our house, we are still disinfecting all groceries that enter the house. My husband makes a weekly run to the grocery store, and calls us from the road on his way home. The rest of the family troops out to the garage armed with paper towels and disinfectant spray, and as he unloads his car we wipe down every item that can be wiped down. The rest sit in the garage for a couple of days. We’re tired of doing it. The boys moan and groan at every weekly revisiting of this performance, and it usually takes me several minutes to thaw my hands out after wiping down frozen items with a disinfectant-wet cloth in a sub-freezing garage. But we continue to do it because it would be the final tragic irony for one of us to fall sick just weeks before the salvation of a vaccine might be ours.
There aren’t words to describe what it will mean to this battered world to finally throw open our doors, walk maskless into the sunlight and joyously hug friends and family! It will be like release from a mine cave-in, this glad emancipation from this dark time into a glorious reexpansion of our horizons. And it’s coming. It IS coming! But we must not let our guards down before it’s safe to do so, and the post-holiday surge is already upon us. So buckle up, neighbors, and batten down the hatches; let’s resolve to ride out what we hope will be the last of this pandemic in safety and common sense until we each get those two blessed arm-sticks and can breathe freely again.
In the meantime, there is to be a Commemoration for COVID survivors and the loved ones lost on Jan. 19 at 5:30 p.m. In Washington, D.C., the Reflecting Pool before the Lincoln Memorial will be illuminated for the first time in memory of our dear ones who have fallen. Across the nation, we are being asked to ring church bells for a minute, or to ring out the number of those we have lost locally. Families are asked to put candles in their windows or stand with candles on their front porches for a silent moment, or to sing or read poetry, or whatever feels appropriate, to mourn our national dead.
Here in Allegany County churches are being asked to participate by perhaps having socially distanced choirs stand and sing before their church buildings in that moment, or to light up their steeples and ring their bells. Citizens are being asked to pull over their cars to the side of the road and to sit in quiet remembrance and meditation for 60 seconds at 5:30 p.m., to hold our missing neighbors near and dear. Whatever feels appropriate to you, please consider doing it. It will mean so much to those who have suffered losses and fought to save lives, and will bring our fractured nation together in a moment of shared grief and hope. We need to heal the mind and spirit of America; this can be a loving first step.
If you need ideas on how to participate, there are lots of suggestions online. At our house we will be standing on our front porch with lit candles, and I will sing “You’ll Never Walk Alone” from “Carousel.” Whatever feels right, whatever feels healing, make a plan to do it.
And make a plan, in memory of those we have loved and lost, not to let down your guard. Continue to fight the good fight until you receive those blessed needles in your arm. Never have determination and vigilance mattered more than in these waning months of this pandemic, and never will a needle-stick be so welcome. Once we are all protected, we can all move into the sunlight again — and 2021 will be the glorious, sparkling year we all deserve! As Star Trek’s Captain Picard would say, “Make it so!” We can do it, friends! We are nearly there! The finish line is in sight! One more burst of adrenaline, one more final push, and we will be across — and a simple reuniting hug will never feel more welcome, or more blessed!
Ellen McDaniel-Weissler is a LaVale freelance writer. Her column appears in the Times-News on alternate weekends.
