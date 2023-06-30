For many years I have been wanting one of those outdoor solar-powered infrared cameras. You know, the ones you install on your front porch so you can spy on your neighbors — I mean, your neighborhood furry critters!
Up here on the mountain we get our share of wildlife — bears, deer, raccoons, skunks, groundhogs, joggers, trash collectors, UFOs, Schwann’s delivery trucks; and while we have known for a long time that these beings are out there, we are often asleep while they are prowling (well, not so much the joggers or Schwann’s) so we haven’t gotten to spy on them and see what they’re up to.
Being nosy (or perhaps needing a life), I’ve wanted to have the power to do that. It’s frustrating to put out deer corn in a trough at night, only to find by dawn’s early light that the corn has vanished and you don’t know which Martian — um, critter — has eaten it. Besides, wildlife is a lifelong passion of mine, and I wanted to see what sorts of shenanigans these intriguing creatures were getting up to while I was tucked in bed.
This past Christmas, thanks to a very understanding hubby, I got my wish.
It took us a few months to get around to setting it up, this camera which mounts on your porch railing or pillars or garden gnome and is powered by the sun. As we don’t get a lot of sun up here (due to trees and a northwest facing house) we are limited as to where we could mount the thing. We did a survey of what portions of the porch were best suited for solar exposure to recharge the camera batteries. (The backyard is not an option, because it is fenced in for doggy purposes; we don’t get much wildlife back there except me filling the bird feeders. I’m pretty wild, but I’m not very photogenic.) We set the camera up to capture parts of the driveway and front porch. Then we filled the front feeders and the deer corn trough, turned out the lights and waited.
For weeks.
Nothing.
It was as if the word had gotten out to all the local fauna, and they were boycotting our yard. Perhaps they have union contracts which don’t allow for them to be photographed without release forms and royalty payments. Perhaps they are camera shy. Perhaps the garden gnomes ate them (although we don’t have any garden gnomes). For whatever reason, morning after morning, week after week, we eagerly scanned the previous night’s videos from our camera, only to be disappointed.
Oh, we got an occasional 15 seconds of a squirrel darting across the driveway, lots of video of our Ukrainian flag flapping in the breeze, and about 18 cumulative hours of leaves dancing and rain falling — but not much in the way of solid, night-prowling animals. (We did get a fascinating closeup of a spider crawling across the lens one time, but he wasn’t interested in the deer corn.) We caught some charming video of the taillights of a street-cleaning truck coming through just about every night (we didn’t even know there was such a service taking place on our street) and lots of film of our older son coming in at three in the morning — which I guess counts as wildlife, if we only knew what he was doing while he was out. It might have been wild — although Cumberland is not exactly the Las Vegas of Appalachia.
But as for bears, deer, raccoons, skunks, groundhogs, etc., not so much. Yet the deer corn, bird seed and other goodies we put out to tempt our furry friends were disappearing regularly every night.
A tremendous mystery began to gather: who or what was feasting at our buffet? Had the four-footed inhabitants of Haystack Mountain perfected invisibility? Did they all have cloaking devices, like a Klingon space ship? Were they covering the camera lens with something before digging in? Who knew…
Finally one day I decided to try a last ditch experiment. I readjusted the camera angle about an inch, not expecting anything to change. Stolidly I put out the usual smorgasbord and called it a night.
Next morning — voila! From both sides of the driveway deer came strolling to sample the viands! Groundhogs, skunks, raccoons, sometimes more than one of each at a time, came waddling out from under the porch and the wisteria to mount the front steps and fill a plate. Feral cats came calling, even a cautious buck or two arrived to bury their heads in the corn trough! It was as if the invitation had finally been received and accepted. We were ecstatic!
Apparently we had tilted the camera angle just about one inch too high to trigger the motion-detector when the animals arrived, and by the time it caught their motions actually at the food, they had left already. I can’t understand why one inch could make so much of a difference, but it’s difficult to argue with the video evidence.
Unless it’s AI and my husband, who is very tech-savvy, is just trying to make me feel as if the camera is a success.
Maybe those critters aren’t really there. Maybe it’s all his tech expertise, or a plot by Russian hackers or something.
But that would mean my son has been eating the deer corn and birdseed, and I can’t imagine that can be true. He’s never gone in much for fiber, his tastes run more toward jelly beans.
At any rate, I’m going to believe that what I’m seeing on camera every morning is genuine. It doesn’t hurt anyone for me to enjoy it, real or not, and as long as the food keeps disappearing, something must be eating it.
If it’s the neighbors, I’m going to start putting out a tip jar. No reason why they can’t chip in. After all, if they can afford Schwann’s deliveries, they can help finance the deer corn. This isn’t a charitable institution, you know!
Ellen McDaniel-Weissler is a LaVale freelance writer whose column appears on alternate weeks.
