If you look at a recent Periodic Table, there are 118 elements shown. There are 92 elements naturally found in nature and 16 more elements created in the laboratory. The Periodic Table is so named because the elements in each column have similar chemical combining properties. (For example, carbon (C) combines with oxygen (O) mainly as CO2 while sulfur (S) in the same column as carbon combines with oxygen as SO2.)
The number associated with each element is the number of protons in its nucleus. The placement of each element in the Periodic Table depends on the electron shells the element has. Some key elements are: hydrogen (1), carbon (6), nitrogen (7), sodium (11), phosphorus (15), sulfur (16), chlorine (17), potassium (19), calcium (20) and iron (26). (The numbers in parentheses are the number of protons in each nucleus.)
In the explosive origin of the universe 13.8 billion years ago, only three elements were formed: 9/10 hydrogen (1), 1/10 helium (2) and a tiny amount of lithium (3). The scarcity of heavier elements is due to the repulsion of protons. Due to their like (+) charges, the protons repel each other at a distance. But when the protons and neutrons touch, there is a strong nuclear contact force that’s attractive. This allows a small amount of deuterium (1 proton, 1 neutron), 1/10 share of helium (2 protons, 2 neutrons) and a tiny portion of lithium (3 protons, 4 neutrons). The earliest forming stars show the presence of these atoms in their spectral lines. (When you spread out the light of stars by their color, their light displays the elements as dark spectral lines that are distinctive as a fingerprint for each element in the star’s atmosphere.)
Our sun has converted half of its core hydrogen into helium by nuclear fusion. In another five billion years, the sun will have exhausted its central hydrogen and will begin to fuse its hydrogen in a shell outside its helium core. The sun then will begin to expand into a red giant star that will incinerate the inner planets and give off 100 times as much light as the sun does now.
As a red giant’s helium core shrinks, it heats up. At a temperature of 100 million degrees, there occurs a reaction in the helium core where 3 helium nuclei combine explosively, forming carbon (6 p,6 n). This is called a helium flash, where the deep interior of the star is blown apart and the star’s surface drops in temperature and size. This is the final state for a star like our sun. The outer layers of the star become unstable, begin to oscillate until they are blown off the star, leaving a planet sized star core (white dwarf).
For stars considerably more massive than our sun, with higher compression and higher central temperatures, more nuclear reactions follow. In these stars’ interiors, a carbon nuclei can merge with a helium nuclei to form an oxygen (8 p, 8 n) nuclei, causing the formation of a carbon-oxygen shell deep inside of the star. Then two oxygen nuclei (8 p, 8 n) can merge, forming silicon (14 p, 14 n).
Through more nuclear reactions, iron (26 p, 30 n) is formed at the center of the star. The nuclear reactions up to now have released energy, but iron soaks up energy instead. The formation of the iron core takes about a week until it reaches the critical mass of 1.4 x our sun’s mass. Then there is a rapid collapse of the iron core in a matter of seconds.
The surrounding layers collide with the rebounding iron core of the star. Huge numbers of nuclear particles (neutrinos) blow the star’s outer layers off. For a matter of days or months, the interior of the star gives off high energy radiation that may exceed the combined light of many billions of stars in that galaxy. This catastrophic event is called a supernova. This is how the elements beyond helium, some of which are essential to life are spread across our galaxy.
The concentration of metals in our sun indicates that our sun is a third generation star.
Sky sights ahead
In the last few days of 2020, the brilliant planet Venus is low in the southeastern dawn.
To the right of Venus is the bright pink star Antares of the Scorpion. Sunrise is 7:36 a.m., midday is 12:18 p.m., sunset is 5 p.m. with 9 hours and 24 minutes of daylight. At dusk, the bright planets Jupiter and Saturn are low in the southwest. The yellow planet Mars is high in the Southeast. Orion with his three star belt rises in the East. You can request the 2021 Night Sky Highlights (two pages) from rdoyle@frostburg.edu.
Bob Doyle is a retired science teacher at Frostburg State University who is available to talk to adult and student groups about matters related to his columns.
