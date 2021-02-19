Cumberland, MD (21502)

Today

Becoming partly cloudy later with any flurries or snow showers ending by midnight. Low near 20F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30%..

Tonight

Becoming partly cloudy later with any flurries or snow showers ending by midnight. Low near 20F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30%.