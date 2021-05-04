I rediscovered my son last week.
It seems an odd thing to say. We’ve always been fairly close for parent and child, have been able to talk to one another honestly on just about any subject. Bracken’s 21 years have been spent largely at home — particularly during the pandemic, when all of us have scarcely left the house. Yet it sometimes seems we live in different worlds, his made up of his role-playing games and books in his hermitage in the basement. During lockdown our lives have been lived in closer proximity but in some ways farther apart, perhaps because at his age he needs that space.
But now that we’re fully vaccinated, he and I decided to take a day-trip, for not much reason other than to get out of the house, and to fulfill a Christmas pledge to go on a quest for good, unusual, locally-made cheese.
Under no real pressure of time or route, our vague itinerary included the High Country Creamery outside Grantsville, with a side trip to Chestnut Ridge Nursery thrown in, so that I could spend obscene amounts of money on plants I don’t need, all of which will require the extra expense of soil and pots, and all of which will die come autumn. We were lucky enough to spear a glorious day, blue of sky and soft of wind, with no noticeable humidity and cool enough to make riding in my broken-air-conditioning car bearable.
Bracken has always been a pleasure to travel with — well, at least since he left the toddler stage, and even then he was mostly fun. But he told me that in the last year he has made a conscious decision — spurred on, no doubt, by the lockdown — to become more curious about the world around him, more tolerant of the foibles of others, and more open to new experiences. In a joyous twist for his scenery-obsessed mother, he doesn’t bury his face in a cellphone as we ride, but looks about him and points out sights on his own, in case I’ve missed them. After years of trying vainly to draw my two sons’ attention to wild turkeys in a field, gingerbread on a Victorian house, or a garden full of azalea, it’s nice to know some of that enjoyment (which was passed down to me by my own mother) has rubbed off on the next generation.
As a tour guide I have taken many tour buses to the Creamery. I love the stab it makes at old-world Amish charm and the kindly people who work there. Bracken and I browsed the cheeses with the uncritical pleasure of the non-expert and chose several whose names and ingredients tempted us. Bracken was enticed by an order of deep-fried cheese curds, and I was going to break my diet with a dish of butter pecan ice cream, but we got there after the kitchen had closed. C’est la vie! This new Bracken brushed this minor disappointment off as — a minor disappointment.
Our wanderings took us back through Grantsville where I pointed out the Blue Moon Antique store as we passed. Knowing Bracken’s predilection for tchotchkes, I thought he might be interested. Was he ever! The old Bracken would have disdained such a jaunt and chosen to wait in the car. Not this time! We must have spent an hour prowling the well-stocked aisles, pondering everything from brass coffee samovars to spool-frame cradles to a picture of two monkeys which he swears he will buy someday, because, well, monkeys. (It’s a thing with him and his buddies. Don’t ask.)
We drove down Route 40 to the sad remains of the glorious grove of trees which used to embrace the Spruce Forest Artisan Village. Gary Yoder, my dear friend, welcomed us to his bird-carving cabin, managing to be optimistic and upbeat about the Village’s future, as did Lynn Lais when we stepped into his pottery shop.
But Bracken not only didn’t brush aside my sorrowful reaction to the destruction of so many majestic trees and the cottages they took with them — he shared it, sincerely and deeply. The Village has been a part of his life for as long as he can remember, and the trees were a big aspect of the Village’s appeal. The charm remains in the artisans and their surviving cabins, but I can’t help feeling wistful about the barren, open space once shaded by the spruces now literally gone with the wind. The Village will thrive and prosper, I firmly believe that — but some of that otherworldly sensation that you were somehow stepping into a sort of Narnia has vanished with the trees. I wasn’t embarrassed to voice such thoughts, because Bracken felt them, too, and said so unabashedly. Such sentiments are best shared.
I had my doubts about the nursery, to be honest. As a small child he used to enjoy trips to Chestnut Ridge for the sake of the sandbox they kept filled with toys just inside the doorway. Later, a 12-year-old Bracken would have groused about being dragged through a hothouse with nothing to do but look at boring, stupid flowers. My current companion not only found it interesting and entered enthusiastically into the hunt for appealing flora, but chose several for himself as an experiment, and has since potted them and watches their progress with a jealous, proprietorial eye. (On a later trip he bought some habanero peppers and is farming those, too.)
Then, wonder of wonders, he asked if we could make a side-stop at Little Meadows Campground, just to drive once around the lake. He said he had discovered in himself a craving for being beside a large body of water again. He also wanted to check it out for a future fishing/camping trip he and his friends plan to take — another new interest of his, and a genuine shock for me. What you have to understand is, despite my best efforts to interest my sons in the great outdoors with nature walks, lake-side hikes and camping trips, they have both become couch potatoes whose lives largely center on screens and videos. That Bracken was proactively requesting to visit a lake almost knocked me off my pins. Joyously, I hasten to add!
We drove home in the late afternoon, talking and laughing. It was a gem of a day, a release from stress and a long-anticipated emancipation from captivity. But more than that, I was re-introduced to a son I have loved since he was conceived, and who, more than ever, is now a companion as well. A gem of a day, a revisiting of places I love, and, most of all, a re-introduction to the warm and convivial young man who’s been hiding in my basement for the past 14 months.
I think spring is finally here.
Ellen McDaniel-Weissler is a LaVale freelance writer. Her column appears in the Times-News on alternate weekends.
