I realize this is not an original thought — but why must everything that is good for us be so ... unpleasant?
I have lately been visited with joint aches. Encroaching old age is supposed to confer upon us wisdom, respect and reverence. It also confers fallen arches, toenail fungus and arthritis. In an effort to combat the latter, I bought myself something called a “lotus mat.” This gizmo is a pad which, when laid out flat, presents to the daunted user a surface of ranks of lovely little plastic, lotus-shaped pieces equipped with sharp points which make the proverbial bed of nails look like a feather-tick in comparison. When you lie down on this mat (and put its accompanying “pillow” under your neck) the prickly plastic lotus pieces are supposed to use acupressure to relieve your aches and pains.
Strangely enough, it seems to work quite well. It also causes hemorrhaging. The pad is made out of scarlet fabric so the blood won’t show. When my husband saw all the little puncture marks on my back, he thought I had been blind-sided by a rabid porcupine.
No pain, no gain, as the saying goes. Why is it never possible to “gain” through bliss instead?
The benefits of exercise are manifold, and need not be enumerated here. Some forms of exercise are less onerous than others. I enjoy walking, hiking, swimming, dancing, bicycling and the like. These should be enough, one would think, to keep me in shape. But I have been dieting strenuously for 8 months now, and walking, hiking and swimming like a crazed triathlete — and all I’ve lost is my temper.
Should I be jogging? Not unless the world is in need of a product called “Collapsing Knees.” Perhaps I should be taking karate again? Same issue. Push-ups? That would be singular. I can do crunches, and have an inflatable contraption in my study which allows me to do them without the added step of having to actually, you know, get up off the floor — but I once got caught doing them by interested fellow-participants in a Zoom meeting, which has made me rather wary of repeating the performance. I found crunches to be a handy relief from the boredom of meetings, but having the entire confab grind to a screeching halt when the Zoom leader suddenly said, “Um, Ellen, what are you doing…?” sort of took the edge off my zeal. (Note to Self: remember to turn the camera OFF.)
I have tried meditation to calm my soul, but without success. Instead of focusing on the soothing repetition of a mantra or picturing a field of dancing lavender, my mind wanders. I find myself wondering what those little plastic tips on the ends of your shoelaces are called, or why Abraham Lincoln didn’t have a middle name, or how many pairs of clean underwear I have left before I have to do more laundry (3). I am simply not a calm-brained person. I cannot sit myself down and shut off my mind, even for its own good. When I try, I go a little bit (more) insane. I am not the contemplative type. I would make a lousy nun.
I also agree that a spotless house is the best atmosphere in which to nurture a healthy family.
NEXT.
There is also very little argument (among sane people) that modern medicine offers miracles. Diseases and conditions which killed our grandparents are not even on our radar screen anymore. (Who is the last person you know of who died of lock-jaw?) But scientists still have not learned how to make medical treatments pleasant.
When they slide you into an MRI tunnel, they equip you with a panic button, so they can haul your @#$ out of there when you start to freak out. Life-saving vaccines are still delivered by forcing a sharp object into your arm (or some other, even less acceptable site) and my sons are living for the day when doctors will be able to test your blood without siphoning it out of you with medical vampirism. Cough medicine tastes like radiator fluid (I suspect) and Pepto-Bismol tastes like chalk, and we won’t even discuss Metamucil. And if you are unfortunate enough to get a blockage in your bowels (yes, I know, but I’m almost done here) the nurses literally attack you and hold you down while they jam tubes through your nose and down your throat to vacuum all the contents out of your stomach. I think I’d rather keep the blockage.
When it comes to food — well, I have covered that topic in other columns. Suffice it to say that I blame God. If He had made asparagus taste like Haagen-Dazs I wouldn’t have this problem.
There is one area in which I admit the pain is worth the gain. Childbirth. I almost died 6 times to produce the two kids I managed, and I wouldn’t trade them for all the ease and comfort on Earth. One of them turns 17 on the day I’m writing this; his birth was the most perilous and resulted in a prolonged hospitalization for me and a month and a half in the NICU for him. But I’d do it all over again if I could have the same results. And the 39-hour labor I went through to spring his brother from the womb — I’d add another 39 if I had to. It was worth it, every minute.
And conceiving them was actually quite pleasant too, but that’s another column.
Or perhaps not...
Ellen McDaniel-Weissler is a LaVale freelance writer. Her column appears in the Times-News on alternate weekends.
