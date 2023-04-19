Have you ever had any cracked ribs?
Do you want mine?
(Looking back at that intro, I hope nobody thinks “cracked ribs” is some sort of hors d’oeuvre...)
Seriously, I was hiking on Haystack Mountain with my son just before Easter and managed to trip over a root, landing on my left shoulder and rib cage.
Not like I haven’t been walking in forests for the past 60 years or anything! Sometimes you just don’t pay attention when you should, I guess, but clearly at my age you are taking a risk if you don’t.
Anyway, I thought my shoulder was going to be the issue. It’s the same one I dislocated dancing about 25 years ago — don’t ask — so I just sort of expected that it would complain loudly at being slammed into the ground at high velocity. But the shoulder is fine. Apparently the issue is with that delicate framework of bone which is supposed to be protecting a large number of my vital organs.
I have cracked several ribs, and I’m thinking maybe this is something one should avoid doing. I don’t remember pain like this since the last time I was in labor. If I were to be given the honor of being inducted into a Native American tribe right now, my tribal name might be Screaming-While-Breathing.
This accident places me into a terrible conundrum. I have been trying to stay healthy for the sake of my sons, who at least claim that they would be stricken if I died. To that end I have been walking and swimming as frequently and as far as possible, which has the added benefit of minimally counteracting the jelly beans and ice cream I seem unable to avoid. But walking in the only shoes that my feet can tolerate was giving me terrible blisters, so between the blisters and the ribs, I have been effectively sidelined.
When I can’t exercise, my other joints and my back start to ache, I become bored, my mental faculties diminish, and I start desperately considering plans for world domination, or at least how to build a fire in the living room, where there is no fireplace.
Not sure what one is supposed to do.
Now, I am not a conspiracy theorist. I don’t believe that the U.S. government was responsible for 9/11, I think Trump actually lost the election, I believe we truly landed on the moon and I don’t think Elvis Presley is still alive.
But I am beginning to think that some forces are conspiring to keep me from exercising, particularly to discourage me from getting back to swimming at the YMCA pool. (Not that that requires much discouragement; I have never been what you would call an avid pursuer of exertion. At least, not since I was about 25.)
First it was the dermatologist, who needed to remove a biopsy sample from my chest in case I was planning to die of melanoma. It took the biopsy site about four weeks to heal properly, so I was out of the pool for a month before the sinus infection hit. That lasted a good (well, not-so-good) two weeks. No sooner had I triumphed over the sinus infection then I fell and cracked my ribs. The doctor told me I should not even be trying to walk very much, so I’m thinking swimming is not on the charts.
Clog dancing seems to be equally counter-indicated. Damn.
Perhaps it isn’t conspiratorial forces which are blocking me at every turn. Maybe it is just that at my age my warranty has expired.
What a very dismal thought!
But I refuse to be daunted. After an extended period of sitting in a chair watching old reruns of “Friends,” I have gone stir crazy and decided to walk again, despite my doctor’s prohibitions. (I can only tolerate David Schwimmer in small doses.) I am not swimming again yet, and the clog dancing is probably right out, but I have to do something or be driven crazy!
Not a very long drive, my husband would say.
The most frustrating aspect of all of this is that I was finally beating my big brother in steps in our weekly FitBit challenge. I was so proud! At the age of 65 he is still playing in a basketball league, so walking farther than him in a week felt like a considerable victory. My competitive spirit is demanding that I get up and go again, and I cannot be deaf to the call. There is no way I can beat him at basketball, but perhaps I can walk farther than he does. Or maybe...
Wonder how he is at clog dancing?
Ellen McDaniel-Weissler is a LaVale freelance writer. Her column appears in the Times-News on alternate Saturdays.
