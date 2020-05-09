I watch some of the ghost shows that now are common on cable TV, but by no means all of them.
The ones in which the ghost-hunters go after demons and other evil spirits are a bit too gnarly for me — especially if they try to conjure the damn things up by taunting them.
What many of these people experience is mild compared to what has happened to me. When Capt. Gary and First Sgt. Goldy used to go to Gettysburg, we went ghost-hunting — although there were times when they came to us.
We didn’t taunt them but treated them respectfully, as if they were living human beings, and we’d heard too many stories about people who were looking for a fight when they went ghost-hunting and found one.
Do I believe in ghosts? I believe in the phenomenon and am of no mind to try to explain it.
A friend once tried to give me his over-thought religion-based understanding of why ghosts do not exist. I told him that “If one of those (bleep)s ever hits you like one hit me and left a welt when I was wide awake and sober, you might not think that way.”
I wasn’t even taunting whatever it was. I was unhappily sharing a room with it when I was a student at West Virginia University.
It’s disconcerting to be slapped by something you can’t see, and it made me mad. I called it a (four-word Anglo-Saxonism) and said I was tired of being bothered by it, then dared it to show itself and we’d have at it. It never bothered me again.
When I watch ghost shows, it’s as much to watch the ghost-hunters as anything else.
The people who do it just for thrills or curiosity are entertaining. You get guys with shaved heads talking about the hair standing up on the back of their neck. Come on.
I do know from experience that the hair does stand up on your head. It starts on your neck and works its way up, and it’s a really weird feeling you never forget.
Some folks go looking for ghosts and then freak out when they find one.
They tell the ghost to knock on something or make some other sign of its presence, and when it happens or they actually see one, they scream “OMIGAWD!” and run away.
I’ve seen enough ghosts by now that I just tell them “Hello.” Gary said he actually had a conversation with one and, come to think of it, so have I. I’ll tell you about that later.
Usually, they just zip right past. You may hear them talking in another room, but you can’t tell what they’re saying. It’s just mumbling, and that’s a common phenomenon. Much ghost activity is what’s called “residual hauntings,” but sometimes there appears to be intelligence and purpose involved — sometimes even helpful or with a sense of humor.
A show that deals with paranormal activities in the woods often recreates what happens when people meet what must be a bigfoot.
These are docudramas, rather than accounts that were filmed when the events happened, and the bigfoots are represented as monstrous-appearing creatures with gnarled teeth and distorted features — probably nothing like what a real bigfoot looks like.
A deer hunter was cornered by one of these things in a tree stand. He climbed down from it and ran off, terrified, even though he was carrying a perfectly good equalizer — a high-powered deer rifle.
Two others who wound up surrounded by screeching, howling, whistling bigfoots found a couple of dozen shotgun shells that had been fired and ejected from someone’s weapon.
One of them said, “Looks like the guy was defending himself.” You think?
If a bigfoot is everything it is made out to be, small shot meant for birds and squirrels probably would bounce off and do no more than irritate it. It would take a deer rifle to have any effect. Or else shoot it in the face with the birdshot and take out its eyes. THEN run.
I’ve never seen a bigfoot and probably won’t, nor would I shoot one unless I felt it was the only choice I had, but I believe in them — or the phenomenon.
Too many people who are experienced woods-goers see them, hear them and smell them (it’s like rotting meat) up close, and they know it’s not a bear or a deer or anything else they’re used to seeing.
Several times, Gary and I saw groups of little green lights about the size of pencil erasers in the grass and bushes at Spangler’s Spring, which was part of the battlefield at Gettysburg and our favorite place to go ghost-hunting.
Never seen these in a ghost hunter show.
The last time I was there, Gary took some of our friends from Mount Savage to a little spring and they ran into them there. I stayed behind and asked if anyone was there — or if they remembered me. An unseen, unfelt presence once caught me, held me up and kept me from taking a bad fall after I slipped while walking up a small embankment, saving me from getting a faceful of blacktop.
A little green light appeared about 5 or 6 feet away from me and began blinking. I asked it several questions — like “Are you at peace?” When I got more blinking in response I just assumed it was a “Yes.” I took no blinking for “No.”
This went on for several minutes.
Gary and I often said we felt like we had friends at Spangler’s Spring, and I told him it was the only place on the battlefield I wouldn’t hesitate to visit by myself at night.
My best friend died from lung cancer a little more than three years ago, and I haven’t been back to Gettysburg since then. I have missed him terribly, and the friends we made there who almost were like family.
The last time I left Spangler’s Spring, I did what I always have done — promise to come back some day, and someday I will.
When I do go, I will ask “Is anyone here? Is Capt. Gary here?”
If a little green light appears in the grass in front of me and starts blinking ... I won’t be the least bit surprised.
