OK, I was going to try to provide a tactful, positive take on this issue, but I’ve come to the conclusion that there’s no sense trying to wrap things up in clean linen. It can’t be done.
The fact is, 2020 has been a nine-alarm, purgatorial, grab-the-kids-and-hold-on-tight runaway train, careening through one massive, sustained, uncontrolled dumpster fire; a ceaseless, universal 9-1-1 call, where the tragedy and fear have been laced with spite, malice, incompetence and ignorance, occasionally sanctified by the courage, compassion and dedication of our front line health care workers and the humanity-redeeming concern and loving actions of our friends and neighbors.
Other than that, whoever ordered 2020 should have taken one look and refused delivery.
The year has been so horrendous that I think we would hardly be surprised if, before Dec. 31, a tremendous earthquake cracked California off the western end of the continent and plunged it into the Pacific; the murder hornets resurfaced and took over Manhattan; a freak storm buried Tahiti under 160 inches of snow; and the entire city of Tokyo disappeared into a giant, 300-foot-deep sinkhole. Nothing about 2020 could surprise us anymore.
The nightmare started with the impeachment hearings which turned January into a churning hot mess. No matter which side you were on, the hypocrisy, tin-eared deafness and blatant arrogance of our elected officials were less than inspiring. There was a brief respite for my personal family in February, as we spent most of the month touring the spectacular, magical mysteries of Scotland, getting the trip in just under the wire before — WHAM! COVID-19 reared its ugly head and, like some massive, lightning-fast venomous snake, took a sharp, tearing, uncaring bite out of our entire planet.
What can you say about a virus like COVID? It is not a sentient being, and yet it is difficult not to picture it as an adversary, a deliberately diabolical disease that has no aim except to destroy. Like the wildfires that have laid waste our western states, it finds its way around all barriers and consumes innocents and careless alike. It has no conscience, no compassion, no common sense. It seeks only to survive by feeding off living creatures like any other parasite. Its only redeeming quality is that it calls forth and inspires the best in the human race. Unfortunately for us, that response is not universal; fortunately for us, it is at least evident.
Our own community has seen food scarcity alleviating programs rise up at a grass roots level. We have seen neighbors caring for neighbors, volunteers doing their best to house, clothe and comfort the destitute and terrified, health care workers giving themselves and their own health to cherish the sick. Our community has seen its share, too, of deniers who have made the pandemic worse by their misguided defiance of fact, but even these can be moved to help the suffering with their donations and good wishes.
Having been ravaged by the opioid crisis and economic insecurity, our little corner of the world was already weakened. The pandemic was another gut-punch to an already reeling population — but it brought with it a second sort of blow — the economic free-fall caused by necessary shutdowns and lockdowns.
Not to shelter-in-place in the early days of the pandemic would have been lunacy. A virus-ridden world in which everyone went along as if nothing were different would have been the height of irresponsibility. There was no choice — and during this current spike in the virus we should still be in lockdown, with a compassionate, far-sighted government sharing back to us our own tax money so that we can survive without income and the national economy doesn’t crater. But 2020 has created the perfect storm of political internecine warfare, lies and misrepresentations, ignorant rebellion, selfishness, physical and emotional suffering, death and economic desolation. Our government appears to care nothing for us. And in this moment of turmoil, it seems only right that added to it all should be ... racial justice upheaval.
The stomach-twisting video of George Floyd’s callous, prolonged murder at the hands of what appeared to be sadistic police unconcerned about consequences — this outrage unlocked the floodgates of the national conscience, and America exploded into a righteous anger that took to the streets in defiance of the pandemic. Forced to see firsthand what people of color had been trying to tell us for years, Americans of all colors and denominations rose up and demanded justice from a system which has been for too long deaf to the cries of the oppressed. The Black Lives Matter movement, motivated by desperation and justifiable fury, threw our already tormented populace deeper into the maelstrom while screaming a message too long ignored and too deeply misunderstood. 2020 has felt like Armageddon, like doom, like the end of this benighted world ...
Yet now, amid this whirlwind of catastrophe, comes a still, small voice that whispers of hope. “The vaccine. It’s coming. It’s already begun.” It can’t come fast enough, and for millions it’s come too late — but the superhuman miracle that produced this death-blow for the virus at lightning speed is the salvation of the human race. We are afraid to rejoice too soon, and we cannot and must not let down our guard, but the cavalry is on the horizon, and if we can just hold on for a few more months, this long, brutal, searing night that has been 2020 will end in the dawn of a new and more hopeful world.
It feels like a second Christmas!
Hang on to that. Love all, feed the hungry, clothe the naked, treat the sick, comfort the grieving, and keep that flickering candle alive in your own soul. The darkness is ending. A tiny star has appeared in our midnight sky, promising the light to come. We gaze hopefully toward the heavens as we did to watch Jupiter and Saturn’s near embrace. Hold onto that, my friends — and resolve that the lessons we’ve learned about ourselves and our world in this ugly, volcanic convulsion of a year, will be turned into practice in 2021, that we will create a better country, a better civilization, a better world out of this smoldering wreckage. We owe it to our children. We owe it to those we’ve lost. We owe it to ourselves. Heaven knows, we’ve earned a softer landing!
Be well. Be safe. Find joy. And Happy New Year!
Ellen McDaniel-Weissler is a LaVale freelance writer. Her column appears in the Times-News on alternate weekends.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.