Dan’s Mountain Wind Force LLC has deceived us all. The turbine project approved by the Board of Zoning Appeals in October 2019 hearings was a remand from the Court of Special Appeals for the 2015 project where the zoning appeals board had denied the necessary variances and setbacks requested by Dan’s Mountain Wind Force to build an industrial wind farm on and around Dan’s Mountain.
In June 2020, Dan’s Mountain was vague in its description of the same project to the Public Service Commission in a hearing requesting an exemption from obtaining a Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity, which is required for construction of industrial wind farms. Dan’s Mountain was previously denied a certificate of public convenience for this same project in 2016.
The PSC granted the exemption for the certificate without knowing the parameters of the project (number of turbines, location, heights and megawatts of each turbine), which Dan’s Mountain Wind Force said they could not provide due to changes in technology that have occurred since 2015.
The Circuit Court of Appeals in Baltimore remanded the case back to the PSC for a redo because Judge Geller realized a decision could not be made about a project that the PSC does not know the parameters of.
Dan’s Mountain Wind Force was trying to avoid a res judicata issue with the previous PSC hearing in 2015 and presented the illusion they had Board of Zoning Appeals approval for a different project. Dan’s Mountain appealed to the court and Judge Freidman upheld the PSC decision to grant the exemption for the certificate of public convenience.
Dan’s Mountain then started clearing the site areas for testing without notifying the Maryland Department of the Environment and only submitted an erosion plan and obtained the necessary permits when they were caught and told to do so.
They applied to the Federal Aviation Administration in June 2022 presenting a different project, which includes 16 turbines, 14 of them 614 feet tall and two of them 551 feet tall with generators of 4-5 megawatts; and all the turbines have been moved from the 2015 locations. This project is what the PSC granted the new certificate exemption for in June of 2020 and it requires another zoning appeals board hearing under the PSC codes and the current conditions of 2023.
Dan’s Mountain Wind Force is trying to build whatever it wants without any oversight. The company has yet to file any plans for the project with the Allegany County Department of Planning and Zoning.
The cities of Frostburg and Cumberland have laws in place preventing the construction of industrial wind farms to protect their citizens from the negative aspects of large turbines. The rest of Allegany County has limited protections which are outlined in the county code requiring the turbines to be constructed at certain distances from homes and property lines as well as the impact of the project as a whole on the already existing communities. The Board of Zoning Appeals must have another hearing to address this new project.
Without a new hearing, there will be no reparations should something go wrong, such as a disturbance with the underground water that feeds the wells in this area, ice coming off the blades and damaging property or hurting someone, a fire on one or more of the turbines, deconstruction of the turbines when no longer in use or excessive noise, flicker and infrasound that large wind turbines produce.
Dan’s Mountain Wind Force cannot be trusted to do the right thing by the citizens of Allegany County and as such, we should not do business with them. We do not want to be the next East Palestine, Ohio.
For information go to: https://www.facebook.com/SaveDansMountain
Kathryn Russo
Frostburg
