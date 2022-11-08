West Virginians have heard a lot about the importance of “site readiness” in attracting new economic development. But in the Mountain State, getting a site ready for development can take on an entirely new meaning, as our fossil fuel heritage has left behind some scars.
According to the U.S. Department of the Interior, there is approximately $140 million headed our way to help clean up some of that mess — cleaning up abandoned coal mines and oil and gas wells, some of which not only contribute to pollution, but also pose safety hazards. Interior Department officials say the money, which is part of $725 million to be spent nationwide over the next 15 years, will help create “good-paying union jobs.”
Work will include closing mine shafts, reclaiming unstable slopes, improving water quality through treatment of acid mine drainage and restoring water supplies.
“This is about creating vitally needed jobs in communities that have often been marginalized, both in the immediate short-term and in the years to come as these projects become part of the foundation for new economic development,” said Secretary Deb Haaland of the U.S. Department of the Interior.
Such cleanup efforts could lead to space for recreational facilities, renewable energy deployment and advanced manufacturing, the department suggests. But that kind of development is also helped along by local officials who find a way to make the sites ready in other ways, such as utility access and other infrastructure.
These projects do good for taxpayers only if bureaucrats and elected officials at ALL levels of government work together to make good things happen for our communities.
