I lay weeping in bed as I listened on National Public Radio to George Floyd, the unarmed Minneapolis black man killed by police, pleading for his life.
I had to turn off the radio. I couldn’t bear it. That could have been my young black nephew, one of my many black friends, or any of the young African American men who are slaughtered for the simple “crime” of living while black.
I lie awake nights worrying that my nephew will someday show up on a viral dash cam video being murdered by rogue police officers or citizen vigilantes like those who recently lynched Ahmaud Arbery.
I stand in solidarity with the peaceful protesters in Minnesota who are crying their outrage at one more injustice triggered by racism. Every such injustice diminishes every American.
I wish we could rewind history and choose not to allow the enslavement of Africans that planted the seeds of the institutional racism which is killing our black youth and rotting the American soul. Wishing can’t make it so.
But every American should be sickened by the systemic abuse of the rights of black Americans. We must fight this epidemic with as much passion and urgency as we bring to defeating COVID-19. Both are deadly diseases, killing the innocent and devastating families.
We must acknowledge the equal need to find a cure for the racism which makes this country a death trap to so many. We cannot afford to lose any more lives over our national racial sickness.
We have faced the racism epidemic for far longer than the COVID-19 menace, but we seem to be losing the fight. It’s a victory tragically long overdue. Anger at racial injustice is righteous anger. We must channel it into a rededication to eradicating this shameful American blight forever.
Ellen McDaniel-Weissler
LaVale
