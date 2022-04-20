The following editorial appeared in the Bluefield Daily Telegraph of Bluefield, West Virginia, a CNHI newspaper. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the Times-News.
With the May 10 primary election in West Virginia fast approaching, motorists are noticing more campaign signs along area roadways.
Sometimes all of these signs can be a distraction to motorists, particularly when large numbers of them start popping up along congested intersections.
What all candidates should realize is that state law regulates exactly where such political signs can be placed when it comes to area roadways.
Under the West Virginia code, signs cannot be placed in state road right of ways. The prohibition includes “such devices which are intended to invite or draw attention of the public to the candidacy of any person for any public office; and any such device which exists in violation of the provisions of this section.”
Signs that are incorrectly placed along state road right of ways will be removed, according to the West Virginia Department of Transportation.
DOH crews will pull the signs from the state right of way and, for a short period of time, store them in the county highway offices to be picked up by the candidates or their representatives, according to West Virginia Transportation Secretary Jimmy Wriston.
Political signs or posters also are not allowed on DOH traffic control signs nor should they be placed in such a location where they block traffic control signs or obscure the view of any connection road or intersection. They also should not be placed on trees.
Political signs can be placed on private property, but only with the owner’s permission.
It is easy to be distracted by all of these signs, and to take one’s eyes off of the road ahead — if only for a few seconds. But that is all it takes to cause an accident as well.
While we realize this is an important election year, it is still imperative for all political candidates, and their supporters, to follow the state rules.
Please keep all political signs out of the right of way of area highways. DOH crews, and law enforcement officers, have more important things to do than having to remove political signs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.