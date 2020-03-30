This is still March, so it’s still Women’s History Month, and because we talked last week about Medal of Honor recipients, we’ll tell you today about the only woman who ever got it.
Mary Edwards Walker didn’t carry weapons, but was a prisoner of war. She was a surgeon in the Civil War, and one of only eight civilians ever to receive America’s highest decoration for valor.
It was taken from her in 1917 when the qualifications were changed, but restored 60 years later.
The Medal of Honor is America’s oldest continuously issued military decoration. The Purple Heart — which was established by Gen. George Washington as the Badge of Military Merit when he was commander of the Continental Army — was soon set aside and not revived until 1927.
The Medal of Honor wasn’t introduced until 1861, and 40% of the 3,525 that have been awarded since then went to recipients who served during the Civil War. It was the Union’s only federally sponsored and issued military medal during that time.
The 1st West Virginia Cavalry’s troopers received more Medals of Honor than any other Union regiment, several for capturing the enemy’s flag. Soldiers also received the medal for recapturing their flag or preventing them for being captured.
Guarding the colors took a brave soldier. One man carried the unit’s flag, and the rest of the troops formed on him and followed him. Wherever he went, they went.
During some actions, six, seven and even eight men died one right after the other while carrying the colors. One would be mortally wounded, and another came quickly to take them up — knowing he probably would be next to die. If you captured the enemy colors, you disorganized and disheartened the outfit that lost them.
Edwards earned a medical degree at Syracuse Medical College in New York and started a practice, then volunteered to serve in the Union Army when the Civil War began.
She was stationed at a temporary hospital in Washington as a surgeon. While there, she organized the Women’s Relief Organization that helped families who came to visit wounded soldiers.
In 1862, she went to the front lines in Virginia and Tennessee as an unpaid field surgeon, but the next year became the U.S. Army’s first female surgeon.
Walker wore men’s clothing instead of women’s clothing because it made her job easier and frequently went into Confederate territory to treat civilians, but was captured and accused of spying in 1864.
After four months in a prison near Richmond, she was freed in a prisoner exchange and served in a women’s prison hospital in Tennessee for the rest of the war.
President Andrew Johnson awarded her the Medal of Honor for meritorious service on the recommendations of Major Generals William Tecumseh Sherman and George H. Thomas.
Her Medal of Honor citation reads, in part, that she had “faithfully served as contract surgeon in the service of the United States, and has devoted herself with much patriotic zeal to the sick and wounded soldiers, both in the field and hospitals, to the detriment of her own health, and has also endured hardships as a prisoner of war four months in a Southern prison while acting as contract surgeon.”
She was not a commissioned officer, so she could not receive a brevet or honorary rank promotion, and the president and two major generals believed that “an honorable recognition of her services and sufferings should be made.”
The medal was stripped from her in 1917 because new standards were established that specified recipients must be in “direct combat with an enemy” to qualify, but she continued to wear it — as she continued to wear men’s clothes, including a top hat.
She said, “I don’t wear men’s clothes. I wear my own clothes.”
When U.S. Marshals went to her house to confiscate the medal, she met them at the door — wearing the medal and carrying a shotgun. She wore the medal every day until her death in 1919.
Walker continued to defy convention, becoming an outspoken advocate of prohibition, women’s suffrage and less-restrictive traditional clothing for women.
Her medal was restored in 1977 by an Army review board that said she deserved it because of “distinguished gallantry, self-sacrifice, patriotism, dedication, and unflinching loyalty to her country, despite the apparent discrimination because of her sex.”
Walker has been inducted into the National Women’s Hall of Fame, made the subject of a postage stamp and has had clinics, medical facilities and a World War II Liberty ship named for her.
America’s military now allows women to serve in combat roles, so another woman may someday receive the Medal of Honor (and nobody wins it; they receive it).
Mary Edwards Walker was its first, and so far only female recipient and deserves to be remembered.
