Americans elect their leaders to govern, and effective governance requires working with members of the opposing political party to pass legislation.
We are firm believers in cooperation, within reason, rather than outright obstruction, and occasionally use this space to compliment officials who uphold their principles but are willing to compromise to get things done.
Such a man is U.S. Rep. David B. McKinley, a Republican congressman recently recognized by the Lugar Center, a nonpartisan policy organization. In its final bipartisanship rankings for the 116th Congress (2019-2020), McKinley was rated as the 10th most bipartisan member out of 435 men and women serving in the House of Representatives.
“The people of the First District elected me to represent them in Washington, not a party,” McKinley is quoted in a press release as saying. “They want someone who can work across the aisle to achieve results, and that is how we have approached the job.”
Those sentiments are a breath of fresh air — a far cry from the inflexibility, finger pointing and rancor prevalent in our nation’s capital today.
“Our office has a long and consistent track record of working with members from both parties to find solutions to combat the opioid epidemic, lower prescription drug costs, spur job creation and economic development, and other important issues,” McKinley continued. “It’s an honor to be recognized for our efforts, and we look forward to continue working to deliver for the people of West Virginia.”
For example, on Nov. 20, 2020, he joined just 19 other Republicans in voting to amend the National Apprenticeship Act and expand the national apprenticeship system. The measure also promoted labor standards to safeguard their welfare.
West Virginia’s 1st Congressional District sits in the northern part of the state and in the Times-News print readership area that includes Grant, Mineral, Preston and Tucker counties.
In conjunction with Georgetown University’s McCourt School of Public Policy, the Lugar Center produces an annual ranking of how often each member of Congress works across party lines. Rather than just grading a member’s voting record, as other organizations do, it also looks at the number of bipartisan co-sponsorships and other metrics when calculating scores.
Representing the First District of West Virginia since Jan. 3, 2011, McKinley has been cited before, previously ranked 11th in the 115th and 22nd for the 114th Congress.
McKinley knows how other things work, too, having attained the designation as professional engineer, one of two in Congress today. As such he has a seat on the Committee on Energy and Commerce, where he has been active on issues related to the coal industry, environmental regulation, energy efficiency and health care.
He also serves as the vice chairman of the Subcommittee on Environment.
The congressman is the founder of McKinley and Associates — an architectural and engineering firm — and ran the business for 44 years.
A family man, he and his wife Mary have four children and six grandchildren.
We have grown tired of hearing about so-called RINOs, short for Republican in name only. Mountain State residents are fortunate to have McKinley, a no-nonsense, pragmatic member of the Grand Old Party, working on their behalf. We could use a few dozen more just like him.
