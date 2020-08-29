COVID-19 health concerns among poll workers, many of whom are senior citizens, prompted the local Board of Elections to designate six voting centers across Allegany County for the Nov. 3 general election, rather than the 37 precincts normally in operation.
Residents’ balloting places have changed, but the importance of exercising their right to vote hasn’t, especially as we commemorate the centennial of women earning that stout measure of freedom.
Americans soon will decide who will lead the nation from the White House for the next four years and local voters will settle several other political races as well.
Allegany, Fort Hill and Mountain Ridge high schools, Westmar Middle School, Flintstone Volunteer Fire Department and the Allegany County Office Complex on Kelly Road will be open for in-person voting, according to Diane Loibel, election board administrator.
That seems like a fair spacing of sites based on the county’s most populous places.
To vote by mail, residents need to fill out an application for an absentee ballot and return it by Oct. 20 to receive a paper ballot in the mail.
Voters also may return ballots at drop boxes at Mountain Ridge and the office complex.
Loibel said the early voting period runs from Oct. 26 to Nov. 2 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the county building, with Oct. 13 as the deadline for voter registration.
Some folks no doubt will complain about the inconvenience of driving to an unfamiliar location, but what has been convenient since the pandemic began in the U.S.?
Citizens must decide which method they prefer to use and submit their selections. Voting remains the best way for Americans to make their voices heard.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.