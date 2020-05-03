Until the COVID-19 pandemic, it likely has been several decades — maybe not since the Cuban Missile Crisis of October 1962 — that the American people have been as exposed to such a large dose of what we can call “shared reality.”
It hits closer to home for some than it does others.
The reality may be the death or serious illness of a loved one from the coronavirus. For others, it’s the sudden need to shut down and walk away from a business or a job that was successful, and the uncertainty as to when — if ever — it can be started up again.
Too many people share the reality of diminishing income we need and the necessity of cutting back on expenses so we can keep going.
The Times-News is facing the same reality, which is why we are reducing our printed publication from seven days a week to five, eliminating Tuesday and Sunday. Our electronic edition will continue as before. We hope the need for this this is temporary.
This doesn’t mean we are cutting back on our responsibility to you, our readers. We thought long and hard before we decided to do it and aren’t happy about it.
Circumstances made it necessary, because — just like you — we depend upon a steady source of income to keep doing what we do, and that has been greatly compromised by the economic shutdown. Neither is the newspaper industry thriving financially the way it once was.
Our valued advertisers — the businesses that we and you patronize — provide the bulk of our income.
They have had to cut back or eliminate what they spend with us because they are closed down or had to reduce operations, and their cash flow has been greatly slowed or stopped altogether.
It takes money to run a newspaper, just as it does any other business. We have employee salaries and benefits to cover and other expenses like newsprint, ink, utility bills and taxes.
We can’t just keep spending our money until it’s gone, hoping business will soon get back to normal — and neither can you.
We are part of our community and take seriously our responsibility to it, and our First Amendment duty to keep you informed has not diminished. Although we need positive cash flow to keep going, we do what we do for more than just the money.
We believe in what we do.
Television cable and network news cannot provide you the information you need about what’s going on locally — especially with regard to the coronavirus — and we are trying our best to do that for you.
We haven’t concentrated just on the statistics, politics and predictions of the pandemic, but have looked for the good news about how people in our area are going out of their way to do what they can to make life a little easier for others. You’re telling us about these things and we would ask you to continue doing that.
Our digital edition traffic has set records in recent weeks, and as our publisher Robert Forcey has said, that has inspired our staff to keep doing our jobs. (See: “Memo to our Times-News Readers,” April 30, Page 1A.)
The Times-News will continue to bring you the news you need to know.
Everything you look forward to in the Sunday paper will be available on Saturday and Sunday in a weekend print edition that’s on sale in the places where you already find it. Our Tuesday electronic edition will contain news, comics, sports and other features.
In the glory days of printed newspapers, several editions might be published in one day to keep updating the news. It was done that way even in Cumberland. That’s no longer possible. Online-only newspapers have the flexibility to be updated whenever necessary, as we do all day long at www.times-news.com.
Everything in our print edition is available in our online replica edition — even the advertising flyers.
Digital access is available to all of our home print subscribers. All you have to do is sign up on our website. If you have not activated your electronic access to the website and E-Paper, call us at 301-722-4608 or email circdept@times-news.com and we will get you set up.
Like the rest of the business shutdown that has accompanied the coronavirus pandemic, we hope that our cutback from seven print edition days to five will be temporary, rather than permanent.
We have been here for you for a long time, and we appreciate that you’ve been here for us. You have shown faith in us, and we need your continued support. Email our Circulation Department at circdept@times-news.com or call 301-722-4608.
We value our relationship with you and intend to continue it.
