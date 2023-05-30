Maryland is an aging state, according to recently released data from the 2020 census. The new average age of a Marylander is 38.8 years old.
The Baltimore Sun pointed out that all of Maryland’s counties are getting older, too. And Garrett County saw the largest jump in average age, at 4.1 years to 46.8 years old overall, according to the Demographic Profile and Demographic and Housing Characteristics data.
These results don’t have to be a bad thing. For one, it shows that people in Maryland are generally living longer.
But it does present a number of challenges, like less turnover in the housing market. People are moving less as they are established in their homes, putting yet another stressor on an already stressed-out housing situation.
This problem is apparent in places like Cumberland, where the availability of housing is an ongoing issue officials are actively trying to rectify.
There’s also the problem of people having fewer children. And while each individual child is special and unique and bound for great things, it takes a lot of people to keep this thing called America afloat.
You can’t — and probably don’t — want to work forever. People should be able to enjoy their hard-earned retirements, and young people shouldn’t be looked at as mere drones who fill employment gaps when they grow old enough to work.
The 2020 census marks a crossover period that will accelerate during the next 50 years when the proportion of older adults will outnumber people under 18 for the first time in history, Christine Mair, associate professor of sociology and director of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County’s Center of Health, Equity and Aging, told The Sun.
But that’s the situation we find ourselves in, and it’s going to take some inventive programs and initiatives to solve.
The older we get, the more maintenance our bodies need. It’s truly one of the most unfortunate side effects of age that wisdom comes with bad knees.
In places like Garrett County, where the population is growing ever older, health care is going to only increase in necessity and importance.
We must take a proactive approach now to accommodate the ever-graying population in the years to come.
