One of our favorite literary cliches is “For one brief, shining moment.” It comes from a song in the musical “Camelot” and goes like this: “Don’t let it be forgot, that once there was a spot, for one brief shining moment, that was known as Camelot.”
It’s often related to the presidency of John F. Kennedy, whose assassination on Nov. 22, 1963, ended what some nostalgically refer to America’s “Camelot.”
We’ve heard it enough times now that some of us have been led to ask, “Just how many brief shining moments can there actually be?”
For one brief, shining moment, West Virginia became the first state to legalize betting on political races — but officials who had better sense decided that (1) it was a really bad idea and (2) it would violate a law that was almost as old as the state itself.
The West Virginia Lottery, which runs sports betting in West Virginia, recently authorized its operators to offer betting on politics, specifically the upcoming presidential election.
FanDuel, which is in charge of sports betting at the Greenbrier Resort in White Sulfur Springs and offers other online gaming, posted odds saying President Donald Trump (who barring unforeseen circumstances will be the Republican nominee) was a slight favorite to win over Joe Biden (who will most likely be the Democratic Party’s nominee).
To make $100 on Trump, you would have to bet $110. A $100 bet on Biden would net you $125 if he wins.
Jay Kornegay, executive vice president of Westgate Resort & Casino SuperBook in Las Vegas, told NBC News that if American sports books accepted bets on presidential elections, the handle would amount to at least 10 times what people bet on the Super Bowl.
That makes sense. Not everyone cares about the Super Bowl, but most people have an opinion about the president — or who they think the president should be (even after several years have passed since the election).
Kornegay said “More people have an opinion on politics than football.”
People certainly can be more passionate about both. Witness the rivalry between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens.
For as much as those two teams’ fans hoot at each other, they somehow manage to coexist. They may work together, attend the same church, belong to the same clubs and go to the same high school football games on Friday night when their sons are playing on the same team.
They may even be united by a like or dislike of Trump. Trump-lovers and Trump-haters have been practicing social distancing since way before anyone ever heard of the novel coronavirus.
However, Korengay told NBC that those who regulate the betting industry in America have been reluctant to sanction political betting. They fear the bets themselves could sway voters one way or the other.
That said, a lot of money could have been made or lost (and probably was, illegally) on the 2016 election, in which the smart money would have gone on Hillary Clinton ... at least the smart money according to the political analysts and experts.
Those who lost may have said, “Yeah, but Hillary won the popular vote. I should at least get my money back.” But it doesn’t work that way because Trump won the Electoral College, which means he won the election.
Betting on politics (and just about everything else — including the gender of the next royal baby) is legal in the United Kingdom, where wagering on America’s 2016 presidential election exceeded $186 million — more than was bet on the Brexit referendum and all previous elections. One bettor who put $608,000 on Clinton would have made a $243,000 profit if she won, while those who made early $200 bets on Trump won about $37,200.
Britain’s bookmakers made the odds 80-20 in Clinton’s favor.
Unfortunately for the West Virginia bookies, gambling on elections would violate a law the state passed in 1868 — only five years after it was admitted to the Union.
West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner said “Gambling on the outcome of an election has no place in our American democracy. Not today. Not tomorrow. Not ever. This is a terrible idea. Let’s shut this down right now and be very clear about it.”
For the time being, at least, there will be no legalized wagering on the elections.
But you can bet your last dollar at least some of us will do it illegally.
Some people say gambling is the world’s second-oldest profession, but not everyone agrees.
Former President Ronald Reagan has been quoted as saying “Someone once said that politics is the second-oldest profession. I’m beginning to think it bears resemblance to the first.”
Our observations have led us to believe that at least in some cases, he may have been right.
