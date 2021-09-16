As much as it pains us to say it, it’s time to get the kids out of school and back into the virtual space — just for a bit, at least until the current COVID-19 surge in the region subsides.
Flags flew at half-staff Thursday as the state reached a terrible milestone, 10,000 Marylanders dead of the coronavirus. If we don’t take this drastic step to ensure the safety of the children, especially those too young or immunocompromised to take the vaccine, the grim milestone will continue to pile up.
It’s a necessary move in our community, where the vaccination rate is miles below the state average, and the spread is approaching what we experienced last November and December.
Meanwhile, the Allegany County school board held a meeting Tuesday, which local health officer Jenelle Mayer and concerned parents attended, where the discussion often led back to issues the virus is currently causing the schools — like the waves of students sick or stuck in quarantine at any given time due to exposure.
This Delta variant, the dominant strain in the United States at the moment, seems to have a predilection for making the younger people sicker, quicker.
Allegany County had the third highest seven-day moving average of COVID-19 case rate per 100,000 in the state at 64.72 on Friday.
Only Dorchester and Somerset counties, at 73.38 and 65.25 per 100,000 respectively, were higher.
There have been at least six deaths in Allegany county from the coronavirus since Sunday.
“We’re about three times the state rate as of right now in Allegany County,” Mayer said.
In Allegany County, about 43.6% of its residents are fully vaccinated — in Garrett County, it’s about 40%. There’s no way to slice it neatly, those numbers doesn’t cut it. And if the total vaccination rate is subpar, what does that make Allegany County having nearly 27% of children ages 12 to 17 fully inoculated? The state average in that age range is 58.6%.
And add to the fact that students in pre-K through sixth grade are too young to receive the vaccine — hopefully the government will green light that process in the next couple of months — and remain vulnerable.
After last school year, we know that students don’t learn as well in a virtual learning setting, they don’t get to socialize properly and, to be frank, most of them didn’t like it. We don’t know and won’t know for some time what the effects of disrupted school years will hold for the students’ futures, but we do know already that the coronavirus, even if it doesn’t kill you, can make you very sick.
The adage “a necessary evil” comes to mind. No one is taking any sort of glee or satisfaction at the thought of ruining another school year for students, especially seniors. But either it gets ruined by trying to keep them safe or continuing to put them in harms’ way.
A pause right now in the classroom setting is the necessary evil.
