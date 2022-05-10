Cheryl Ward, a Flintstone woman, escaped disaster and is alive today because her smoke detectors were in working order.
Last Friday, a fire started in Ward’s home on Laurel Branch Trail while she was sleeping. The smoke alarm’s blaring siren woke her in time for her dog and her to escape, the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Offcie said.
The fire damaged the house, but Flintstone and other volunteer firefighters from Allegany and Mineral counties managed to put the blaze out.
Nationally, around three in five fire-related home deaths were as a result of being in homes with either no smoke detectors or no working smoke detectors, according to the National Fire Protection Association. People are more than twice as likely to die in a fire in a house without any working smoke alarms than in a home with working smoke alarms — 13 deaths vs 5.8 deaths per 1,000 fires.
Dead batteries cause 26% of smoke detector failures.
Having smoke alarms and keeping them in working order, and it’s a no brainer, but we’ll say it, is very important — and, it’s easy to do, so there’s no reason not to maintain them.
The general rule of thumb is to install a smoke detector in every sleep quarters, outside of every sleeping quarters and on each level of the home.
They should be tested once a month by pressing the test button.
Every 10 years, smoke alarms should be replaced by new ones officials recommend. Some newer models have built-in 10-year batteries.
A great way to remember to change the batteries in a smoke alarm is to do so when you change the clocks forward and back for daylight saving time.
It can be easy to want to ignore the detectors until the low-battery beeps become too much to ignore.
Don’t just remove the battery to eliminate the “chirp” sound — replace it.
If you need financial assistance in purchasing a smoke detector or help installing it, call your local fire department — the firefighters there will be glad to help.
