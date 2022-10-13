The following editorial appeared in the Charleston Gazette, Charleston, West Virginia. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the Times-News.
Among the four proposed amendments to the West Virginia Constitution on the November ballot, none has more history or complexity than Amendment 2. This would give the Legislature control over taxes on business inventory, machinery and personal property taxes on vehicles.
The proposal has been a staple of legislative debate for years, backed by business owners, corporate lobby groups and trade associations. It’s not surprising that the proposal finally got through, with a Republican supermajority controlling the House of Delegates and state Senate, but it’s important to note that this isn’t a strictly partisan issue. There are a lot of things to consider, and voters need to weigh everything carefully before casting their ballot.
Officially called the “Property Tax Modernization Amendment,” the purpose of the measure, as summarized by the Secretary of State’s Office, is “To amend the State Constitution by providing the Legislature with authority to exempt tangible machinery and equipment personal property directly used in business activity and tangible inventory personal property directly used in business activity and personal property tax on motor vehicles from ad valorem property taxation by general law.”
The reason the Legislature wants the power to control these taxes is pretty straightforward. The inventory tax is viewed as a burden on existing businesses and often is cited as a major hurdle in recruiting new businesses to the state. The credibility of that latter argument is debatable. Many argue that the state’s woeful workforce participation rate (typically dead last in the United States), along with poor infrastructure, low quality of life and other not-so-flattering statistics are the more prominent reasons the state economy and business climate aren’t exactly soaring. It’s possible that both are true.
Whatever the case, it’s easy to see where businesses and trade groups that support giving the Legislature the power to repeal the inventory tax are coming from. Why not let lawmakers eliminate a burdensome tax?
If it were that simple, the amendment would’ve been on the ballot and approved by the voters eons ago.
One of the major concerns about getting rid of the tax is that the revenue goes, by county, toward funding law enforcement agencies, fire departments, emergency medical services and schools. These are all essential services that are facing tough times as it is regarding funding. The Legislature hasn’t presented any kind of plan on how to make up that lost revenue. Lacking any novel ideas, there are only two options: Raise other taxes or slash services.
Another problem is that repealing the tax would affect every county differently.
If Amendment 2 passes, it doesn’t guarantee the inventory tax or the tax on automobiles is gone. It only means the Legislature has the power to adjust or remove those taxes. Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, and Senate Finance Chairman Eric Tarr, R-Putnam, have made it clear that this is the path they want to follow to offer a tax cut. But they still have to come up with a plan that will pass the Senate and House and that Gov. Jim Justice will sign.
Surely a no-brainer, with GOP supermajorities in the Legislature and a Republican governor, right? Nope. GOP lawmakers and the governor have been squabbling with each other over the past three legislative sessions, and at least one special session, on tax cuts.
Justice favors an income tax cut, and has offered various plans on how that would work, the first of which involved completely repealing the tax within a couple of years, blowing a billion-dollar hole in the budget that would be patched with multiple tax hikes, including a massive sales tax increase.
More recent plans have centered around phasing out the income tax and compensating for the lost revenue with surplus funds. That surplus is suspect given, low revenue estimates and federal money doled out during the coronavirus pandemic.
The House and Senate have swapped places at least once on backing and opposing Justice’s income tax cut. The House passed the plan in a recent special session, but the Senate killed it. The butting of heads has gotten personal for Justice and created toxicity around the issue. It’s possible the House would go along with a Senate plan to reduce or eliminate the business inventory tax or vehicle taxes, but Justice could always veto the bill.
