The hits just keep coming. The area still hasn’t fully recovered from the loss of nearly 700 jobs associated with the closure of the Verso paper mill in Luke four years ago.
Now, a second major employer in the region is shutting down, leaving 361 residents and their families lost in a sea of uncertainty. News broke late Tuesday of Hunter Douglas’ planned closure of its Cumberland facility.
In a statement released on Wednesday, Hunter Douglas, which produces window coverings, said it was consolidating based on consumer demand — or lack thereof. The company also said it would allow workers access to a list of training programs and that all affected employees were “offered a broad financial and medical benefits package.”
This is truly a shame. The company celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2019 and things seemed to be going pretty well. In fairness, quite a lot has happened since then — locally, nationally and globally.
But, the news of the closure hurts. The community has hardly recovered from the grave impacts of the pandemic and yet here we are with even more people being thrown into the jobs market.
We talk a lot about workforce development, the desire to bring more businesses to the region and wanting to grow stronger economically.
When things are seemingly moving in the right direction, it can be easy to get lost in future-sightedness. Hardly do you notice the ground shifting under your feet until it’s too late.
It’s heartening to see community groups and governmental agencies such as the Maryland Department of Labor, the Western Maryland Consortium and Allegany College of Maryland rally to the displaced workers.
This will be tough to bounce back from, but the region will in some as-of-yet unforeseen way — we always do. It’s not the first big loss, and it won’t be the last.
Let’s pick up the pieces, look after one another in the meantime and get to putting this thing back together again.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.