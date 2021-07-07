The possibility of federal money flowing toward Cumberland to eventually create a longer C&O Canal channel filled with water like the original, historic route for commerce was front page news Wednesday.
Times-News staff writer Greg Larry reported that a request has been made to the Senate Appropriations Committee seeking $390,000 for the project.
U.S. Sens. Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen made the pitch. It’s apparently the first time since 2010 the Senate has permitted work that falls under energy and water development to be submitted for approval and the Maryland Democrats took advantage of the situation.
Larry’s story said the grant money would go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which would use the small fortune for a feasibility study. The next step would be the first phase of construction design.
Wait, what?
Nearly $400,000 in taxpayer-generated cash for another study? That is the sort of thing that leaves Americans living paycheck to paycheck shaking their heads.
We remember when the long-awaited and much-needed Canal Parkway was constructed, sparing drivers heading to lower South Cumberland and the Mountain State the busy Virginia Avenue intersection and a trip through the decrepit railroad underpass. A high, stamped concrete, stone-look retaining wall was poured to accommodate the two-lane bypass and “new” canal beside it.
Even though it has been years since the permanent scenic shortcut was built, whatever environmental impact studies and other mandatory evaluations were conducted then should still hold up today. Time has passed but, as we see it, nothing much has changed.
The imprint of the old waterway is still there, nearly a century after it closed to canal boat traffic. Even with the cost of materials and labor, we think the federal funding, if approved, would be better spent for labor and materials to actually move dirt in the reconstruction and rewatering of the proposed 1.2-mile-long channel, adding to what’s already there by the Shops at Canal Place.
What is there to design, for crying out loud? The C&O Canal also was known as the Grand Old Ditch, and that’s what it is — a wide, uniform trench.
What’s more, the total cost of the viability study is $600,000, with the city of Cumberland required to cough up $210,000 in cash or in-kind work. The mayor and City Council reportedly first OK’d the study two years ago.
Robert Smith, the city engineer, cited “more geographic issues.” He placed the total cost of establishing the new stretch at $25 million.
A rewatered section of the canal would perfectly complement a river park utilizing the North Branch Potomac, an endeavor still in the planning stage, but the cost seems astronomical.
The years have gone by, but serious consideration should be given to dusting off the plans and drawings from the 1990s and putting them to use. Studies are a necessary evil, but in this case it seems like a waste of time and money.
