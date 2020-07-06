Successfully getting a car on the road can be a lengthy and costly process, especially if the vehicle is an older model that needs repairs to pass inspection. After arranging financing and the purchase comes the required registration paperwork to obtain license plates and actually start putting miles on the odometer.
Ah, there’s nothing like a new set of wheels. The Western Maryland Scenic Railroad can vouch for that.
Last week we were glad to report that the tourist train’s colossal steam-powered locomotive, which has been in the shop for years undergoing a complete transformation from rust bucket to star attraction, has been mounted upon the massive carriage and metal rims that eventually will carry the vintage behemoth as it pulls passenger cars to Frostburg and back to Cumberland.
Elected officials and train enthusiasts were in attendance as railroad representatives showed off the spiffy Baldwin Locomotive No. 1309 at the shop and train yard in Ridgeley, West Virginia.
The engine, manufactured in 1949, did not make a run, but crews stoked the coal-fired boiler and folks were allowed to sound the whistle, according to staff writer Greg Larry. Work on the unit known as Mountain Thunder has quickened after a fundraising drive helped pay for restoration work.
Diesel engines have been used for the round-trip Mountain City excursions, including the lucrative “Polar Express” trips that drew hundreds of families to the Queen City last Christmas season.
There’s nothing like steam power, however, and railroad leaders are hoping to have the locomotive ready for the fall foliage season, but fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic could throw a monkey wrench into those plans.
“We are celebrating that we are more or less all back together,” John Garner, railroad general manager, said at the outing last week. “There are a few minor things that will still need to be done. But we are celebrating we have a whole locomotive and it’s reunited with its tender (coal and water supply car) and its running gear is back together ... we’re excited.”
Grants have helped fund the operation, but Garner also had praise for Trains.com magazine, which led a fundraising campaign, and individual donors who wrote checks.
“Every week our mailbox is full of donations,” Garner said. “It has been wonderful. Right now we had over 1,100 people watching (today’s event) online. The level of interest has been humbling.
“It has been a long road, but the road is starting to get real short now,” Bob Flanigan, mayor of Frostburg and a member of the railroad board, said. “She is under steam today and she is not leaking any place. So far it has been done very meticulously. All the parts are fitting the way they are supposed to. From the way she looked in 2014 when we took possession of her from the B&O Museum in Baltimore, to sitting on her wheels today and getting close to being operating, it’s pretty special.”
The bad news is that the railroad has incurred losses in excess of $650,000 because of the coronavirus, which devoured 100% of ticket revenue.
Reeling from the impact, the railroad is moving its office in the Western Maryland Railway Station to its home base across the Potomac River.
Larry reported that the Allegany County Board of Commissioners is arranging a meeting to come up with a solution that will “keep the scenic railroad in Maryland.”
The nonprofit entity has been a pillar of regional tourism since its birth more than three decades ago. It is imperative that it remains so.
