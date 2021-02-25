Public school students are returning to area classrooms in one fashion or another in coming weeks following a nearly yearlong COVID-19 induced disruption.
Health and education officials on the federal, state and local levels believe it’s safe to send the children back and that should be viewed as a positive development for a variety of reasons.
It has been a long, difficult slog for everyone, and pupils and their families, along with teachers, other staff members and administrators, have all handled the emergency situation remarkably well, but it’s time for what has become the new normal to return to the good old ways. There’s really only one place for kids to learn effectively, and it’s in the classroom, not the living room.
Most teachers who want to be inoculated for protection against the new coronavirus have received their vaccinations. Special protocols will be followed, such as the wearing of face coverings and thorough cleaning of the buildings. Safeguards vary from county to county, but all guidelines are being implemented with the same goal in sight — getting back to the extremely important task of expanding young people’s minds and strengthening their character while providing a safe, stable setting for them to thrive and prepare for the future.
Students have suffered during the time of virtual lessons, of that there is no doubt. Some households have internet connectivity issues, which add to the challenges. Others become more distracted during online lessons and pay less attention at home, or finish their work quickly and are left with too much idle time on their hands.
There are other factors contributing to the need for a return to in-person learning, including the child care dilemma for working parents of young children and lack of socialization and its threat to mental health and normal childhood development.
It is believed that there is little risk of virus transmission among elementary and middle school age kids, while high schoolers can spread the illness more like adults but seldom get very sick if they contract it.
We believe the issue has been thoroughly examined and the risks and benefits carefully weighed. We agree that it’s the right time for our schools to reopen.
