The concept of merging the economic development efforts of Allegany County and the city of Cumberland has merit, but has been put on hold for now — and for good reason.
The county changed the rules during the middle of the game.
The Cumberland Economic Development Corp. voted Tuesday to reject the plan offered by Allegany County on grounds it would diminish the roles of city government and the private sector in favor of a county-controlled entity. (See: “CEDC rejects county merger,” May 13 Times-News, Page 1A.)
CEDC was formed in 2015 as a nonprofit entity that represents Cumberland’s economic interest but is not a part of city government. It replaced the city’s economic development department with a board that includes five members of the private sector, plus one official member from both the city and the county.
The proposed Allegany Development Corp. would have had four members from the private sector along with two county commissioners, but only one elected official from the city.
It was proposed last September to merge the business recruitment efforts of county government and the CEDC, but not everyone was pleased with the idea.
All the officials involved weren’t totally satisfied with it, and concerns were raised to us by people from some of Cumberland’s other municipalities.
They wanted to know if their communities and others that aren’t incorporated municipalities would be included in economic development plans. We were wondering the same thing and said so. (See editorial: “What about us? Merger of CEDC, county shouldn’t leave out our other communities,” Jan. 24 Times-News.)
We subsequently were told by a county official they would be included, but have heard or seen nothing concrete since then that would indicate this is the case.
At a January meeting of the CEDC, board member John Balch voted against a memorandum of understanding between the county and CEDC, even though he favored a merger, because of the proposed ADC board makeup.
He said the county and the city should have one member each instead of one from the city government and two from the county.
The CEDC initially voted in January to approve the merger, but then rejected it unanimously after the county approved a merger in which it changed details of the way it would operate.
Jonathan Hutcherson, CEDC board chair, explained:
“The original intent of the Cumberland Economic Development Corporation, being a private-public partnership, was to allow business-like decision-making by the organization.
“I’m hopeful in the future we might be able to revisit this merger, but for the time being the county’s actions have caused enough concern that we realize that it is not in the best interest of this organization or the city of Cumberland to continue moving forward (with the merger).”
CEDC executive director Paul Kelly said the county’s plan “was viewed by the (CEDC) board as moving away from that (private-public) concept toward a county-controlled entity that would have diminished the private (stake) as well as diminishing what voice the city had.”
Efforts to warm up what once was an occasionally acrimonious relationship between the city and county have had considerable success in recent years, and there has been cooperation in several areas.
However, any relationship that puts one partner in a position of superiority over the other (such as having two votes to one) is bound to be troubled.
This is especially true if both parties initially agree to the relationship, only to have one of them change the way it would operate.
It would not be in the best interests of the city of Cumberland — which is represented by the CEDC — to play a subordinate role in the process of making decisions that will affect its economic interests.
Combining the city and county’s efforts to attract economic development may for now be out of the question, but that’s not to say the two cannot work together — and, when it’s appropriate, they should.
And our economic planners need to remember that the county’s other communities also have a stake in the economic future.
