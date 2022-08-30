The Backyard Brawl returns tonight. The Mountaineers of West Virginia University will travel the 75 miles north on I-79 to Pittsburgh to newly renamed Acrisure Stadium to take on the Panthers of the University of Pittsburgh.
After over a decade in hiatus, the fierce football rivalry will return. The two teams last met Nov. 25, 2011, wherein West Virginia eked out a 21-20 victory.
Conference realignment put tradition firmly on the back burner. From the grand heights West Virginia had reached just a few years before the shift to the Big 12 Conference, realignment has seen the football program mostly toil trying to find new rivals and a coach to elevate the program.
Pitt football, for its money, continued to play the mediocre spoiler until last year, when it won its first ever ACC Championship. Meanwhile, the bottom fell out of its men’s basketball program.
There’s no shortage of WVU and Pitt fans in the area and Thursday’s renewed rivalry has become watercolor talk. We have alumni from both universities working at the paper.
With the decline of cable television and the rise of streaming, few forms of entertainment can grip a country, a state, a region or even two cities quite like a sporting event — especially from a TV viewership point of view.
The new “Game of Thrones” spinoff series “House of the Dragon” is putting up an admirable effort, collecting 10.2 million viewers on Sunday night for the second episode, according to HBO. However, when put next to a show like “Alf” — a quirky alien comedy — which finished airing in 1990 that had 21.7 million tune in for the series finale, it gets dwarfed. According to Insider, MASH tolled up 105.9 million viewers for its 1983 final episode airing.
Sports rivalries creates conversation and brings people together, even while pitting their teams against one another. Look at the hype in Cumberland during the annual Homecoming game between Fort Hill and Allegany. It’s the essence of what makes sports so entertaining in their most distilled form.
The bonds to teams are varied, by birthright, blood, convention, attendance or just really liking the color scheme.
There’s fun to be had in the low stakes, the bragging rights and the being at odds in a fun way. It’s unlike politics in that not everything has to be a crisis or feel like a disagreement of opinion.
Call it amicable disagreement. The game will be played, a winner will be determined, West Virginia will ride the buses back down I-79 to Morgantown and we’ll all run to the office on Friday eager to discuss.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.