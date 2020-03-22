In its rush to adjourn earlier than usual because of coronavirus, Maryland’s General Assembly did some things that were laudable and at least one thing that’s apt to wind up in court.
It authorized up to $100 million from the state’s rainy day funds to extend temporary unemployment benefits to people who lose their jobs because of coronavirus or leave their jobs in fear of catching the disease or to care for relatives who are infected.
It voted to cut costs for coronavirus screening tests, improve access to telehealth services, prohibit price gouging and make it illegal for an employer to fire a worker who has been quarantined.
It did not outlaw plastic bags or legalize assisted suicide (the so-called “end-of-life option.”)
Legislators wisely took a second look at how to pay for the Kirwan Commission recommendations for education improvements they previously approved, but what they did may have gone too far.
KIrwan could cost Maryland’s taxpayers $32 billion over the next 10 years and $4 billion more a year than they’re already spending on education.
Our state’s economy already is being ravaged because of coronavirus, and the last thing our citizens need is a giant tax increase.
If the state’s revenues drop by 7.5% a year, implementation of Kirwan’s recommendations would be halted. Funding also would be stopped if an independent oversight board determines the programs aren’t having the desired effect.
KIrwan is well-intentioned, and parts of it are good. It would expand pre-kindergarten for children in poor families, improve support for schools that have high numbers of students from poor families and hire more teachers while giving substantial pay raises to teachers. It also aims to improve student readiness for college or employment.
We’ve never felt that teachers are overpaid, but at least some definitely are underpaid. Pre-K for 3-year-olds already exists in some locations and seems to give children from poor families a head start when handled properly.
Supporters of Kirwan say it will pay off in the long run. If it does, that’s all well and good, and some changes do need to be made — particularly if they result in better preparing our high school graduates for college or employment — but we and the Allegany County Commissioners (who fear they will have to raise taxes) join Hogan in questioning the cost.
The General Assembly also levied new taxes on digital advertising and digital downloads and increased the tax on tobacco to help pay for Kirwan. This supposedly could raise more than $400 million a year.
Opponents say a tax on digital advertising is unconstitutional and violates federal law. It is sure to be challenged in court and possibly invalidated, a process that could take years.
Our main concern about the digital advertising tax is one we have voiced before: the chilling effect it could have on the press’ First Amendment responsibility to keep the public informed. (See: “Not appropriate: Tax on advertising could impact press freedom,” March 2 Times-News.)
If the General Assembly is allowed to impose a tax on digital advertising, it may also try to tax newspaper, radio and television advertising to help pay for Kirwan or some other purpose.
Revenue that Maryland generates through a tax on advertising would likely be at least partly offset by a decline in what it receives through income, sales and other business-related taxes.
An advertising tax would increase the cost of advertising, so businesses would likely cut back on advertising in order to meet their budgets. They must raise the price of goods and services to keep up with the cost of doing business, and taxes are a cost of doing business. When prices go up, consumers buy less.
Any tax on advertising would lead to higher prices for Maryland’s consumers, and that’s already going to happen as the state’s minimum wage rises gradually to $15 an hour by 2025.
The digital advertising tax would be unconstitutional if the courts find it violates the Commerce Clause that delegates the power to regulate interstate commerce to Congress, not the states.
Also, the Maryland Court of Appeals and the U.S. Supreme Court both have ruled that taxes aimed at specific industries violate First Amendment protections of free speech.
Furthermore, a tax on digital advertising may violate the federal Permanent Internet Tax Freedom Act, which Congress first passed in 1998 and keeps reauthorizing. It prohibits states and localities from assessing taxes on internet access. It also prohibits “discriminatory taxes on electronic commerce.”
Gov. Larry Hogan should veto the tax measure and make the General Assembly come back next year or in special session this year to figure out an acceptable way of paying for Kirwan — something it should have done long before this.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.