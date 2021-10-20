Most people’s medicine cabinets contain a wide variety of over-the-counter remedies for headaches, heartburn and myriad other troublesome conditions. Too often, however, little amber plastic bottles containing medicine prescribed by a physician for a patient also are left sitting among them on the shelves within.
It can be difficult for folks to discard something that has value. Those pills or capsules can become lethal leftovers, however, since many people who battle substance abuse have said their addictions began with the misuse of a family member or friend’s medication, usually some type of pain reliever.
We all are familiar with the opioid epidemic that has gripped the country over the past decade or so, with waves of overdose deaths stemming from large pharmaceutical companies pushing their products and doctors liberally prescribing them. Patients have become addicted and turned to other, illegal sources for their fixes.
Law enforcement agencies encourage residents to reduce temptation by turning in their old medicine.
National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is Oct. 23 and Maryland State Police, in partnership with the Drug Enforcement Administration, will accept unwanted prescription drugs that day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
State police barracks throughout Maryland, including the new headquarters in LaVale, will act as collection stations, giving citizens a golden opportunity.
Second only to marijuana, non-medical prescription drugs reportedly are the most commonly used drug in the country. According to the DEA, the majority of teens abusing prescription drugs can often find a steady supply in the family bathroom.
Take some time to go through your medicine chest. Weeding out unused meds now could avert a bad situation later.
