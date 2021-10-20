GRANTSVILLE — Roger D. Mealey, 72, of Grantsville, died Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, at Garrett Regional Medical Center, Oakland. Born April 16, 1949, in Bridgeport, W.Va., he was the son of the late Robert Hill and Juanita Belle (Edmond) Mealey. She was also preceded in death by one son, Jason M…