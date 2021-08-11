When things go wrong, we often say, “It could have been worse.”
In the physical assault of two police officers and a bailiff at the Allegany County District Court building Tuesday morning, the situation could have been deadly.
Jerry Lee Brown allegedly went on the attack after being informed there was a warrant for his arrest. Although the 42-year-old Cumberland resident is the person who turned violent, we must use the word allegedly because he has not yet been convicted of any crime.
That’s our legal system: Innocent until proven guilty.
The 42-year-old Brown was at the Division of Parole and Probation when he grew agitated after being told he was being detained on an active warrant stemming from an Aug. 2 complaint in which he allegedly assaulted his ex-girlfriend. Brown also had been temporarily jailed without bond back in March after he was accused of trying to strangle a person in the 600 block of Baker Street.
It seems safe to say the suspect has an anger management problem.
One of the officers and the bailiff were taken to the emergency department of UPMC Western Maryland and another officer was treated for injuries at a local urgent care center.
Brown allegedly stuck one officer in the head and face, breaking the officer’s eyeglasses. The bailiff who tried to assist was briefly knocked unconscious after reportedly being hit several times. A stun gun failed to stop Brown, who was subdued by assisting Cumberland Police officers.
A second city officer was injured as Brown was removed from the court building. A parole and probation officer was also assaulted but did not need medical treatment.
The scuffle is a prime example of the adversity law enforcement officers face daily, often as the result of their interaction with so-called career criminals who continue doing whatever the hell they want regardless of possible punishment.
What if Brown had managed to wrest a sidearm from one of the officers and run, armed with a semi-automatic weapon, onto South Liberty Street and downtown?
In his state of mind, someone could have been wounded or killed. In light of previous brushes with the law, there certainly was the potential for tragedy.
The next time someone talks about cutting money for police departments or says how heavy-handed they are in doing their duties, be sure to remind them of what happened here this week.
Officers bravely stand between those with criminal intent and the rest of us, forming the necessary thin, blue line that separates civilization and anarchy. They deserve ample funding, along with our respect and appreciation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.