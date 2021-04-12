The ways in which laws are enforced and criminal justice delivered are under intense scrutiny across the country. Members of civil rights groups and other citizens want police held more accountable for their actions while carrying out their duties and have made their point through peaceful and destructive protests and by seeking the backing of state and federal legislators. On the other hand, many Americans have shown unwavering support for the “thin blue line” and its right-and-wrong demarcation between order and chaos.
The officers themselves are apt to think they’re being unfairly targeted — widely denigrated for the actions of a few within their ranks. They find themselves both revered and despised.
Arguments on both sides of the issue have merit. People who break the law must be held responsible, but shouldn’t be abused or killed during an investigation or arrest. But suspects are expected to cooperate while interacting with an officer — failure to obey a lawful order is a violation in itself, after all.
That’s the rub: Police often need to use some level of force in order to get unruly people to comply, but they should unholster their handguns only as a last resort when their personal safety truly is threatened.
It must be a great burden to wear a badge today. There’s the uncertainty of the job — not knowing what trouble or danger a shift may bring — coupled with being under fire on the national stage and grilled in the so-called court of public opinion. The nature of their position dictates that police officers must be armed. The fact that any routine traffic stop could result in a shootout surely adds to the level of stress.
Just last week, deputies from the Allegany County Sheriff’s Office were met with resistance as a tenant was being evicted from a local rental property and the Allegany County NAACP branch has filed a complaint. A video posted to social media, since taken down, showed the incident. Evictions routinely include the presence of deputies and Sheriff Craig Robertson issued a statement that the matter was under review.
Meanwhile, the nation is focused on the trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd, now in its third week. You have likely seen a portion of the video or a still image from it, with Chauvin’s knee resting upon a prone Floyd’s neck. After testimony ends, jurors will have to deliberate and determine whether his actions amounted to murder. It was extreme brutality at the very least.
Nobody should ever be profiled or singled out by authorities based on their skin color, ethnicity or gender. Fair treatment for everyone in the United States is of paramount importance.
Closer to home, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan last week vetoed three police reform measures approved by the General Assembly, but each passed with enough votes to override his vetoes.
There’s no doubt that police are necessary, but if they are hindered in doing their job, which is to enforce laws, or too worried about repercussions, how will society continue to function in an orderly manner?
The answer may become clear sooner than we think.
