Government environmentalism is a delicate tightrope walk. As we continue to become enlightened on environmental issues as a society, it becomes ever clearer that protecting the environment while advancing growth can be done, but only with great care.
For a long time, industry ran roughshod over the environment and we paid mightily for it. Mountains were flattened and the region’s beauty was stripped away for its mineral wealth. The scars have been planted over, but remain visible to the trained eye.
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources’ plan for the Swallow Falls Road bridge in Garrett County, however, is an example, so far, of the balance done right.
The DNR agreed last week to Garrett County and the Maryland State Highway Administration’s proposal to replace the Swallow Falls Road bridge over the Youghiogheny River.
The area is part of the Youghiogheny Scenic and Wild River, which is a protected place whose character shall not be disturbed.
“While the project will have an impact on the area immediately surrounding the bridge, the impacts will be limited to only those that are the minimum necessary, and the design of the bridge will allow for the removal of the central pier structure from the middle of the river,” Josh Kurtz, DNR secretary, said.
In an ideal world, the river would not be disturbed at all. Yet, we unfortunately don’t live in an ideal world.
Bridges like the one on Swallow Falls Road must be replaced eventually, otherwise they become structurally dangerous. And they are a necessity because they allow access in case of emergency.
“That’s the part where we’re trying to strike a balance,” Paul Peditto, DNR’s acting assistant secretary for land resources, said. “We don’t want any trees to be cut in this context but we also know that we have to be responsive and responsible to the community’s concerns and requests here.”
It seems DNR did everything as right as it could, asking for input from vested groups and ensuring that the bridge would be replaced with acceptably minimal disturbance of the wonderful, scenic and wild river.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.