Gov. Larry Hogan last week sided with the State Board of Elections on opening up election centers at all of the state’s high schools and that was a step in the right direction to ensure a smoother Nov. 3 general election.
The June 2 primary was the first to be conducted primarily by mail due to the coronavirus pandemic but only permitted four in-person voting centers in each of the state’s 23 counties and the city of Baltimore.
“I remain concerned that the board’s decision to close nearly 80% of the polls will have the potential for creating long lines and unsafe conditions with crowds of people being forced into too few polling places, Hogan said.
You might recall that led to issues in Baltimore city where officials opened up two voting centers. Some voters didn’t receive ballots in the mail and voters stood in long lines for hours.
That wasn’t the case in Allegany County where the majority of voters cast their ballots by mail. About 525 residents voted at the county office complex, the only in-person site open in the county.
Maryland has 1,800 precincts and needs almost 36,000 poll workers to staff them.
As Allegany County election administrator Diane Loibel told our reporter Lindsay Renner-Wood last month, recruiting poll workers for the county’s 36 precincts would be a challenge.
In Allegany County, it takes 340 volunteers on Election Day with 96 staffing the early voting center, Loibel said.
The older age of many election judges is an issue, Loibel said, as they’re the demographic most vulnerable to COVID-19, as well as the bulk of her volunteer base.
The plan approved by the state elections board and signed off on by the governor calls for voting in all 282 state high schools plus 78 additional “centers” that have space to maintain social distancing.
Early voting in Maryland will take place Oct. 26 through Nov. 2 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at designated voting centers.
For the November election, voters will not automatically receive ballots as they did for the primary. Ballots can be requested at the State Board of elections website, https://voterservices.elections.maryland.gov/OnlineVoterRegistration/InstructionsStep1 or at the local election board office.
The deadline to request a ballot by mail is Oct. 20.
In West Virginia, absentee ballots are now available by visiting the Secretary of State’s Office website at https://sos.wv.gov/elections/Pages/AbsenteeApplication.aspx. Ballots will be mailed beginning Sept. 18. In-person voting will occur at all of the Mountain State’s precincts.
The U.S. Postal Service sent letters to most states last week saying they can’t guarantee all ballots cast by mail for the November election will arrive in time to be counted, even if mailed by state deadlines, raising the possibility that millions of voters could be disenfranchised.
The Maryland election board ballots must be postmarked on or before Election Day, but are timely as long as they are received by Nov. 13 —10 days after Election Day.
“The board continues to encourage all Marylanders to cast mail-in ballots as a precaution during the COVID-19 state of emergency and to do so in a timely manner.”
The post office is merely “asking elected officials and voters to realistically consider how the mail works, and be mindful of our delivery standards, in order to provide voters ample time to cast ballots through the mail,” wrote Postmaster General Louis DeJoy.
We concur with the state election board: If voting by mail, do it sooner rather than later.
The general election is less than three months away with a lot at stake as voters decide whether to keep President Donald Trump for another four years or stamp the Biden-Harris ticket.
It’s crucial we complete one of our most important civic duties. There are several ways to cast ballots this fall. Remember — every vote counts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.