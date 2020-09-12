One of our reporters, Greg Larry, recently wrote a story about Frostburg resident Albert Raley, who threw his hat in the mix for the presidency, managing to get his name on the ballot as a write-in candidate in 42 states. Raley is not alone in this, as hundreds of people across the United States have done so to varying degrees of success.
It’s a painstaking process, the kind seemingly meant to exclude anyone not genuine in their intent to run for the highest office in the land. But it raises some interesting questions — just when is the bar high enough to make sure someone is serious, and when is it too high to where it only allows for an exclusive handpicked few to even contend?
Obviously, it’s unreasonable for it to be so simple as you go online, click a box or two, and then you’re a candidate because you were bored on a lazy Sunday.
However, when it comes down to it, if some well-meaning folks were tired of the principal parties, disenfranchised by their representation at the state level, and desired to be the change they wanted to see in the world, it would be hard to know where to begin.
The state of Maryland recognizes three political parties: Republican Party of Maryland, Democratic Party of Maryland and Bread and Roses Party of Maryland. The Democrats and Republicans represent the principal parties, as their candidates received the most votes for governor in the previous election cycle.
What it takes to become a party in the state is more than what it takes to run as an independent petition candidate, but not by as much as you would imagine. To become a party, you must have a party name, contact information for the aspirant party’s chairman and the names and addresses of 25 people who would be involved in the governing of the party initially. Then, from the time of the first signature, you have two years to collect 10,000 signatures.
According to the state board of elections, “the signature requirement for an unaffiliated petition candidate seeking a statewide elective office is 10,000; not 1% of the eligible votes for that district. This does not affect any other elective office. All other petition candidates must submit a petition with signatures containing at least 1% of the eligible voters for the district in which the candidate seeks the nomination.”
Once established, a party must do two things to maintain its status as a party: when its candidate for the highest office on the ballot statewide in a general election wins 1% of the total votes cast, it retains its status until Dec. 31 of the next general election; it must show at least 1% of the state’s registered voters are affiliated with the party by Dec. 31 of each year.
As parties age and grow, in wealth and status, to monolithic proportions, it gets harder for well-meaning people to compete, taking the potential of our free and representative democracy and shrinking it to fit just a few.
