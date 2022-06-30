For many, the Fourth of July is a highlight holiday, a celebration of country with family, friends and compatriots.
It’s during a sweet spot seasonally, hot but not always quite the roasting temperatures of August, inviting plenty of outdoor fun.
At night on the fourth, the sky will be filled with fireworks as we send the nation into a new year of existence with a bang. It’s a beautiful sight.
Fireworks can be, well, as dangerous as they are pretty, too.
According to a new report by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, fireworks-related injuries have been on the rise over the last 15 years, increasing by 25% across the country.
The safety commission reported that in 2021, nine people died and 11,500 were taken to the emergency room with fireworks-related injuries. Of the 11,500 injuries, 8,500 — or 74% — occurred between June 18 and July 18.
Most injured by fireworks are between the ages of 20-24. And, the most oft-injured body parts are the hands and fingers, followed by the face. No one wants an injury, but especially to the hands and face.
“A sparkler can burn hot enough to melt gold,” said Dr. Dean Fiergang, an ophthalmologist and executive board member of the Maryland Society of Eye Physicians and Surgeons. “While advancements in ophthalmic surgery have come a long way, there is very little that can be done when extreme temperatures make contact with the human eye.”
It should go without saying, but exercise caution when handling fireworks.
“There were numerous fireworks-related incidents reported in Maryland last year,” said State Fire Marshal Geraci. “Prevention of burns, injuries and fires has always been a top priority of our office. The safest way to enjoy fireworks this July 4th holiday season is to attend one of the many public fireworks displays throughout the state.”
Some tips from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission regarding fireworks are to “never allow young children to play with or ignite fireworks, including sparklers,” to “keep a bucket of water or a garden hose handy, in case of fire or other mishap,” “light fireworks one at a time, then move quickly away from the fireworks device,” “never try to relight or handle malfunctioning fireworks” and instead soak them in water and throw them out, “never place any part of your body directly over a fireworks device when lighting the fuse” and “never point or throw fireworks (including sparklers) at anyone.”
Be safe out there. It’s a great weekend to honor our country and, if handling fireworks, use some common sense.
