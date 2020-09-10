You likely have heard some version of the rhetorical question, a bit of jokingly delivered sarcasm given as an answer when something is obvious, concerning bears and their bowel habits in the woods.
They do defecate there, naturally, as well as eat. They also sometimes extend those bodily functions to the yards of homes, which has raised alarm among the humans who own them.
After receiving hundreds of complaints about bear activity so far this year, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources recently recommended that residents remove food and other items from outside their houses. Bruins have been spotted searching for food in backyards, suburban neighborhoods and even busy cities, the agency reported.
Officials advised taking down bird feeders, squirrel feeders and deer feeders and storing livestock feed in bear-proof containers or inside a secure building.
They also recommended not leaving pet food outside overnight and keeping trash cans in a garage or storage shed until the morning of pickup.
People’s concerns are valid and so are the recommendations.
The DNR also made the point of saying that it is illegal to feed bears. Biologists urge people to keep away from the beasts and not get between a bear and any type of food.
That is extremely sound advice.
You have probably heard stories from friends and family members about poles supporting bird feeders being bent over or otherwise mangled by bears and other property damage caused by the animals. The mountains surrounding Cumberland and in the region around the city are home to hundreds of them.
Black bears can become a nuisance and are sometimes lured into special traps and relocated. They also cause crop damage and have injured dogs and other domesticated animals.
They can cover a lot of ground, frequently traveling several miles a day, so it’s not surprising that they are trespassing, especially as more people build their homes in rural, relatively remote settings.
Wildlife management agencies monitor deer, bear and other woodland creatures, scheduling seasons during which licensed hunters have opportunities to cull and kill for sport and meals.
In Maryland, the Department of Natural Resources is accepting applications for the 2020 black bear hunt lottery. Permits are valid for the hunting season Oct. 26-30 in Allegany, Frederick, Garrett and Washington counties. Bruins may also be hunted in neighboring Pennsylvania and West Virginia.
It can be fun to watch nature in the backyard, but residents who insist on feeding animals shouldn’t be surprised if some of the visitors have big paws, long claws and weigh 300 pounds.
