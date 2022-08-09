As we enter the dog days of summer, it’s important to keep our pets safe and cool and protected from the heat. Heat waves are no joke and as temperatures get hotter, occasionally edging into triple digits, so too does it become imperative to take notice of the signs of the heat wearing on them.
According to Veterinarians.org, anything above 86 degrees can be dangerous to animals, as it is the highest temperature in which most species can comfortably live outside. On a day where it hits 86 degrees, pavement can rise to 135 degrees in direct sunlight, which is hot enough to burn a dog’s paws.
In order to counteract this, it’s best to not walk dogs between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., as those are the hours when pavement is most likely in continuous direct sunlight.
A rule of thumb and trick to figure out if pavement is too hot to handle is to place a hand or bare foot on the pavement for five seconds — if it’s too much for a person it’s too much for a pet.
It seems like people have gotten better about not leaving pets in the car when they shop in recent years — but there’s still not enough adherence.
Never leave a dog in a non-running car. Cracking the windows does little to nothing to help avoid deadly temperature. According to Veterinarians.org, cracking a car window by 1.5 inches does not work to adequately decrease temperature and the internal temperature of a car can increase by 3.1 degrees every five minutes.
If pet owners are taking their pets outside for walks, hikes and other various outdoor activities in the heat, they should know the signs of heatstroke.
If a pet is excessively panting, vomiting, drooling nonstop and lethargic, they might be experiencing heatstroke.
To combat heatstroke, don’t throw your pet into an ice bath, that can be dangerous in its own right. Instead, offer cool water, wipe them down with a wet towel and call the vet.
Even if they seem OK after cooling down, it’s still best to call a vet as there are some things only they will notice and treat.
It’s best to keep pets indoors on the hottest days and to make sure they have ample access to water.
We all love our furry friends and we need to be cognizant that our problems can often be their problems, too.
