Infrastructure has long been acknowledged as one of the backbones of a strong and vibrant economy. That’s probably why it feels like one of the few things in American life that shares near universal bipartisan support.
After all, inefficient roadways and waterways lead to delays, and delays cost time, and time is money, baby.
China, the international contender for our economic throne, adopted the Belt and Road Initiative in 2013, which looks to set them up as a powerhouse for the foreseeable future. Leaving the geopolitics and economic imperialism of the initiative aside, it’s hard to compete in any way when our — economic drivers — roads and bridges in the homeland are in poor shape.
Cones blocking off a lane and construction workers digging at asphalt — road construction is like a universal constant, or a law of physics. You can’t go from point A to point C without seeing a road work sign somewhere along the way at point B. It’s certainly not a bad thing, roadways can’t live in amber. They’re there to be used, and if built smartly, increase efficiency.
Which makes it all the stranger that somehow the great states of Maryland and West Virginia received a C and D+ respectively on 2017 infrastructure report cards from the American Society of Civil Engineers. In the current moment, with the COVID-19 pandemic, states are already having to make tough decisions regarding budgets, but money wasn’t always quite so tight.
So when on Sunday, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice held a press conference to award a $56 million contract for construction of the Berkeley Springs bypass, which beginning south of Winchester Grade Road and pushing north of Martinsburg Road, will bypass U.S. Route 522, it seemed like a boon for economic drivers of the state. And it very well may be.
If all goes to plan, it will surely relieve the bottleneck of traffic on Route 522, shaking drivers free of lost time spent in traffic. The route sees about 13,400 vehicles a day, of which approximately 30% are trucks. State Sen. Charles Trump called the long gestating project “critical” for the state and Morgan County.
However, the nature of a bypass is that something once involved is now passed by.
One has to wonder about just who will benefit and who will fail by the bypass, especially when it comes to small businesses, which are already reeling from the pandemic.
The success of a small business in this country was no guaranteed thing before COVID-19 hit, and now it’s somehow even more dire. Starting a small business was already nothing short of an act of faith.
So when that bypass is done, will those mom and pop shops survive? Where now, it’s certainly inconvenient and slows down commutes when the speed drops and you have to go through town, it does also run you by some pretty neat places — ones you might not get a chance to drive by and stop in once the bypass is finished.
There’s really no right answer, for now. It’s a win but at what cost?
