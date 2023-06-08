The saying is “better safe than sorry,” but when talking about school safety, that saying doesn’t hold enough gravity.
And, the Allegany County Board of Education seems to get it. When members recently adopted their $129 million budget, they opted to increase security funding for the county’s schools by $250,000.
This money will go toward hiring four or five more school security employees. SSEs are usually retired police officers and are a bit different than school resource officers.
“Retired law enforcement officers are typically the ideal candidate for the work, so we look for those,” school board President Robert Farrell said.
Cumberland and Frostburg police departments provide school resource personnel to select local schools, but having enough bodies to always have at least one security officer in each school is the ideal scenario.
According to Education Week, there has been 24 school shootings resulting in injury or death so far in 2023. Even if there were just one, it would still be too many.
We’ve said it before, and we’ll keep saying it — every school in the county, public and private — should have an officer in the building for the duration of each day.
School shootings are perpetrated by sick individuals that seek to terrorize, traumatize and scar communities; since they see no future for themselves, they try to tear down the future for everyone.
Until we can solve that issue, we must mitigate risk and this funding is a step in that direction.
But even outside of the worst-case scenario, school security employees can help maintain order and assist staff when dealing with aggressive students or parents.
When the safety of children is the topic, cost should really be of minimal concern.
