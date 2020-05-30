It’s often said that “One picture is worth a thousand words.”
The same can sometimes be said about newspaper headlines, including two that appeared on the front page of our May 29 edition.
We weren’t expecting them, but neither were we surprised, and one was sad to see. It read “COVID-19 outbreak reported at Hampshire church.”
The other said “County officials frustrated by attacks over fair cancellation.”
The church was not identified. The Hampshire County, West Virginia, Health Department said at least 11 members of the same congregation had tested positive for the coronavirus
The church was said to have been complying with West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s reopening guidelines.
The Allegany County Board of Commissioners have been taking heat and receiving threats via social media for canceling the Allegany County Fair and Ag Expo, which had been scheduled for July 17-23.
The decision to do that wasn’t made until Thursday, but news of the move began to spread earlier in the week.
This was little more than a formality, because the University of Maryland has suspended all 4-H operations through Aug. 1, operators of carnival attractions aren’t able to travel, and no large gatherings of people will be allowed in Maryland until Phase 3 of Gov. Larry Hogan’s program (Phase 1 is only just now ending).
Commissioner Creade Brodie said he was appalled by what has appeared on social media, and “I get screenshots and stuff where people are threatening us over the fair.” Some of what appears on social media even in normal times is appalling.
The fair is far from the only coronacasualty, the much-anticipated yearly Memorial Day weekend DelFest music festival also having been canceled.
The Mineral County Fair, which was to have taken place June 16-20, also has been canceled. (See: “Mineral County Fair won’t be held as scheduled,” May 29 Times-News, Page 1A.)
Large gatherings are still banned in West Virginia, and fair chairman Bill Bradfield said the ride company that provides services for the event would not have been able to come.
The Allegany County commissioners aren’t the only ones taking broadsides.
Published and broadcast reports said Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich was heckled and cursed this week at a press conference during which he announced details of that county’s first reopening phase.
Montgomery County has been one of Maryland’s hardest-hit counties by the coronavirus, so officials have been reluctant to go too far too fast.
Protesters called Elrich a Nazi, a fascist and a dictator, chanted “Reopen!” and held up signs that read “Free us please!” and “OPEN Montgomery County!”
Echoing the Allegany County commissioners, Elrich said that what Montgomery County is doing is mostly “part of the governor’s plan.” Call that “passing the buck” if you like. We won’t do that.
He said the coronavirus curve is starting to flatten out only because of the shutdown and stay-at-home orders that were imposed throughout the state.
It’s worth noting that two weeks after the Wisconsin Supreme Court struck down that state’s stay-at-home order and people flocked to the bars to celebrate, the state’s number of new coronavirus cases and deaths set a single-day record.
The court vacated the stay-at-home order on grounds that the state’s secretary of health had exceeded her lawful authority by issuing it. Some counties and cities immediately initiated their own stay-at-home orders.
What happened to the congregation of the Hampshire County church should constitute a word of caution. We haven’t been told the circumstances that led up to the outbreak and won’t speculate about them, save to remind you that the coronavirus spreads from person to person.
The coronavirus is still around and isn’t going away any time soon. It may subside, or it may come back with a vengeance.
Cancellation of DelFest, the Allegany and Mineral county fairs and other events involving large crowds of people is sad, but not tragic, and this is survivable — although it will have serious effects on those who depend on the revenue they generate.
But if they had been held as scheduled and the coronavirus got loose among those who attended, and they took it with them to infect other people ... the prospect of that is too horrible to consider.
Nobody should be cursing or threatening the leaders who are trying to make wise decisions to protect us from the coronavirus. These moves are temporary, not an attempt to permanently curtail our rights or change our way of life.
We as individuals should be making wise decisions of our own and doing whatever is necessary to keep ourselves and other people safe.
The reopening of America has begun, and it will involve a lot of work to reverse the damage that’s already been done — economically and otherwise.
Let’s do it safely, not in ways that will only make things worse.
