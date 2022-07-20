Allegany County is not yet synonymous with being a small business hotspot, but it seems like it may well be on its way to that status.
New data from SmartAsset, a financial technology company, found that Allegany County ranked eighth in the state for small business returns at 24.69%. A year ago the county ranked 24th.
This metric was calculated by comparing “the number of tax returns that report small business income and compared that to the total tax-filing population of the region” and then comparing “the total amount of small business income to the overall amount of income reported in each region.”
In terms of the percentage of taxpayers listing a small business as responsible for some portion of their income, the county went from 21st at 4.68% in 2020 to ninth at 8.04%.
SmartAsset used a combination of “the proportion of people in a county with small business income, the reported business income and the amount of tax a potential resident must pay on their income” to determine its income metric.
The county lagged a bit behind in terms of income tax burden, where it ranked 16th at $11,138. It ranked 16th in 2020, as well.
The income tax burden is determined by using “the national median household income” and applying “relevant deductions and exemptions before calculating federal, state and local income taxes for each location.”
As for the overall small business index — which is calculated by weighing small business returns, small business income and income taxes — Allegany came in 11th place, which is plenty respectable, especially when compared to is 24th place ranking in 2020.
Of course, there’s always room for improvement. No one knows that better than a small business owner. In 2021, the county ranked eighth, but why stop there? Why not aim for third, or second or even first this year?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.