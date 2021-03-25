Just as President Donald Trump turned to Vice President Mike Pence to lead the federal response to the COVID-19 pandemic, President Joe Biden has assigned Vice President Kamala Harris to confront the growing crisis along the nation’s porous border with Mexico.
Some people were critical of Pence, but we think he did well dealing with a situation that was changing from day to day. Even now, a little over a year after the pandemic began claiming American lives, our best and brightest scientific minds are still unable to answer some questions about the virus and the vaccines created to fight it.
On the other hand, we know plenty about the border situation, since it’s a problem that has been passed from one administration to the next. The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement earned Trump’s praise for its agents’ headway with illegal entry during his four years in the White House while the former president touted progress on his “big, beautiful wall.”
ICE’s mission, according its website, is “to protect America from the cross-border crime and illegal immigration that threaten national security and public safety. This mission is executed through the enforcement of more than 400 federal statutes and focuses on immigration enforcement and combating transnational crime.” It’s not an easy job, considering the 1,954-mile-long, surveyed imaginary line that separates the two countries and runs from the Pacific Ocean to the Gulf of Mexico. That demarcation crosses a variety of terrains, including urban areas and deserts. The Rio Grande River serves as a natural border for a stretch.
As a sop to immigrants’ rights activists, the Biden administration has dropped “alien” from government communications, with officials instead to use “noncitizen,” and replacing “illegal” with “undocumented.” You can call them asylum seekers or point out they are fleeing violence and poverty or whatever you like, but regardless of what word or terminology is used, we’re talking about people who have decided to enter the United States without using the proper legal channels, which of course, makes them lawbreakers and subject to prosecution.
The fact that many of them are little kids or teenagers makes a bad situation worse, because no parent wants to see a child suffer, even a complete stranger.
Part of Harris’ new duty will be to work with the Central American nations of El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras and try to get those countries to do something to staunch the steady flow of people. She’s also tasked with producing a long-term strategy that gets at the root causes of migration.
Biden has given Harris a chance to prove her mettle again, just as President Barack Obama did in tapping Biden in his first term to lead the White House effort to draw down U.S. troops in Iraq and oversee implementation of stimulus in response to the Great Recession. He’s also putting her in the hot seat.
We wish her luck in what seems like a sink-or-swim situation, but also what could become a defining moment given her political ambitions.
