What a mess.
The congressional map the Democratic majority in the Maryland General Assembly passed in December was struck down last week by Judge Lynne Battaglia as unconstitutional.
Gov. Larry Hogan was critical of the process the redistricting committee employed. At the time of the initial map’s passing, we called it out for what it was — a bad map.
Now, everyone is in a mad scramble to get a new map redrawn and passed, like a student that waited until the last day of spring break to do the homework assignments.
After Battaglia called the previous map a “product of extreme partisan gerrymandering” that violated the state constitution, the legislature was quick to draw up a new map, one with more compact districts that would still hold the 7-1 advantage for the Democrats.
According to U.S. Rep. David Trone, who represents the 6th District, the new district lines would make Western Maryland a more competitive race than with the thrown out map.
“This map barely gives lip service to Judge Battaglia’s ruling,” said Del. Kathy Szeliga, a Baltimore County Republican.
After sailing through the Senate a day earlier, the new map was finalized Wednesday as the House voted along veto-proof party lines.
On Friday, the redrawn map was placed before Battaglia and she deferred ruling on it, citing the unknowns regarding appeal and veto.
Hogan may still veto it and force the issue further, adding new elements to the scramble.
Of course, we can’t forget the monkey wrench that a successful appeal of the initial ruling could throw into everything. Senate President Bill Ferguson said the new map’s use, if it passes, would depend on losing an appeal over the ruling on the December map.
Maryland’s state primary election was already pushed from June 28 to July 19 due to all this nonsense.
The worst part is that it didn’t have to be this way. Partisan politics didn’t have to be employed when developing the next congressional map for Maryland.
The sides could have worked together and in good faith toward a map that fit the criteria; instead of shoving through a version that had about a prayer to make it through the courts unscathed.
And, the way it’s going isn’t any better than the previous time. Everyone is looking out for their own and doing what they can on a minuscule deadline. Now there is no time for productive discussion between the parties — which gives a built in excuse to continue the status quo.
What a shame and what a mess.
