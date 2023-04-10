The following editorial appeared in The Tribune-Democrat of Johnstown, Pennsylvania, a CNHI newspaper. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the Times-News.
The Big Savage Tunnel in southeastern Somerset County and the mountain through which it runs are named for an 18th-century surveyor named John Savage, who back in the winter of 1736 was stranded with his party in the area.
Savage — so the story goes — offered to let the other members of the group kill and eat him in order to save them from starving. Fortunately, help arrived in time to make that extreme measure unnecessary.
Walking or biking the nine-ish miles southeast to the tunnel from Meyersdale — through the tiny village of Deal, over the Eastern Continental Divide at 2,392 feet above sea level, and up a tough slope to a remote ridgetop — users of the Great Allegheny Passage can almost get a glimpse of what it must have been like for Savage and other early pioneers to trek through the area’s rugged terrain, back before the advent of electric lights and asphalt roads.
Despite the tunnel’s isolated location, it plays a key role in the economy of southern Somerset County and its trail towns — Confluence, Rockwood, Garrett and Meyersdale, and the places in between.
Renovated for use on the Great Allegheny Passage about 20 years ago, the 3,291-foot-long former Western Maryland Railway tunnel is shuttered each winter to protect it from ice damage. When it’s reopened each spring, it clears the way for bikers and hikers on the GAP to travel all the way from Pittsburgh to Cumberland and then on to Washington, D.C., along the C&O Canal trail.
Thus, the reopening of the Big Savage Tunnel marks the beginning of the busy season for many Somerset County bars, restaurants, bed-and-breakfasts, campgrounds, outfitters and other tourism-focused small businesses. Studies estimate that the GAP gets around 1.4 million visits per year along its entire 150-mile length.
“As soon as this tunnel opens, everybody’s ready to rip,” said Lindsay Baer, Somerset County’s director of parks and trails.
Take, for example, Meyersdale bicyclists Joyce Maley and Dale Shultz, who rode through the tunnel as it was reopened for the season on March 31, as our David Hurst reported. The pair were making their first trip of the year to the Maryland state line, with plans for future journeys over the border to Frostburg and Cumberland.
“We basically live on this trail — but we look forward to this weekend every year,” Shultz said.
For owners of many Somerset County businesses and people who like getting outdoors, it’s a weekend worth looking forward to.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.